Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This September
Reading is undeniably a key wellness practice—and one that many of us have ignored for far too long. It's proven to build empathy, reduce stress, and even lessen sugar cravings (yes, really!). With that in mind, we're excited to share Well Read, a column that curates the absolute best fiction and nonfiction picks of the month. Here's what you should read this September. (Want more Well Read? You can find our past picks here.)
The Institute: A Novel by Stephen King
Horror master Stephen King is back with a new book, and it's one of his best in years. It takes place in a place called "the Institute," where children with special abilities are trained to harness them—and not necessarily for good. It's a book about what it means to be "special" in today's society, with a dive into the thin line between good and evil—but it's also a rollicking thrill ride that will leave you gasping as you turn the pages. The Institute: A Novel by Stephen King (September 10)
Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo
Marie Forleo has made a name for herself by helping people tap into their creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit, and in this book, she distills the very best of her wisdom into writing. It is, according to Cheryl Strayed, "a must-read for anyone who wants to face their fears, fulfill their dreams, and find a better way forward," filled with Forleo's signature wit and straight talk. While there is a fair share of specific how-to's, the greater message is about a shift in mindset that will make all problems seem easy to overcome. Perfect for someone looking to forge a new life path or just looking to make their current one feel more free and easy. Everything Is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo (September 10)
Red at the Bone: A Novel by Jacqueline Woodson
One of fall's most talked-about books, Red at the Bone is told from the perspectives of five people in a family. It centers on Iris, who was 16 years old when she gave birth to Melody. The story unravels slowly, as the different characters reveal different trickles of information, but the lessons are powerful. This is a story about family, sex, ambition, and how the decisions we make when we're young have the power to shape our lives forever. Woodson, a National Book Award winner, writes in searing, stunning prose that will leave you wishing only that the book were longer. Red at the Bone: A Novel by Jacqueline Woodson (September 17)
The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett
A story of sibling relationships, The Dutch House takes place in Philadelphia in the 1950s, when brother Danny and sister Maeve are left, through a series of unfortunate events, in the care of their family's mansion. It reads like a fairy tale (replete with a castle and wicked stepmother), but it's a brilliant take on family, forgiveness, and the secrets that can quickly turn into obsessions. A grand piece of fiction that feels almost classic in tone and tale, it's another masterfully woven tale from Orange Prize winner Patchett. The Dutch House: A Novel by Ann Patchett (September 24)
The World That We Knew: A Novel by Alice Hoffman
Alice Hoffman is one of the most prolific and moving writers of our time, and her latest release is a spellbinding meditation on loss, grief, and the strength of humanity. The book begins in Nazi Germany, when a mother sends her 12-year-old daughter away so that she might have a chance of surviving the war. With just the right amount of Hoffman's signature magical realism to give the story an air of a fairy tale (a gnome-like "golem" is created to watch over the girl), this is still a book grounded in the realities of motherly love, what it means to be good and evil, and how to grow up in a time of turmoil. Riveting, with more than a few tears. The World That We Knew: A Novel by Alice Hoffman (September 24)
