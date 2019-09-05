Well Read: 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This September

The World That We Knew: A Novel by Alice Hoffman

Alice Hoffman is one of the most prolific and moving writers of our time, and her latest release is a spellbinding meditation on loss, grief, and the strength of humanity. The book begins in Nazi Germany, when a mother sends her 12-year-old daughter away so that she might have a chance of surviving the war. With just the right amount of Hoffman's signature magical realism to give the story an air of a fairy tale (a gnome-like "golem" is created to watch over the girl), this is still a book grounded in the realities of motherly love, what it means to be good and evil, and how to grow up in a time of turmoil. Riveting, with more than a few tears. The World That We Knew: A Novel by Alice Hoffman (September 24)