Finally, A Toy That Prioritizes Simultaneous Pleasure (& Couples Say It's A Must-Have)
In my years testing and reviewing sex toys, I’ve developed a strict criteria for what makes one worth the spend. And while I’ve found a few stellar devices that pass the self-pleasure tests, none have quite hit the mark on simultaneous orgasms with a partner.
Don’t get me wrong; I’ll preach about the benefits of self pleasure all day—but what’s more intimate than a shared climax? That’s where the We-Vibe Chorus comes in.
This remote- and app-controlled toy has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time. So shall we find out what all the fuss is about?
No time to scroll? Here's what you need to know:
- The wearable We-Vibe Chorus is best for couples who want to experience simultaneous climax during sex, or who want to maintain intimacy from afar.
- You can operate the We-Vibe Chorus via a squeeze-activated remote, or by using the app from any distance.
- Even women who have previous struggled to orgasm during intercourse say the We-Vibe Chorus helps get them there (in record speed).
Expert-approved
We-Vibe Chorus
Our final ratings:
- Design: 5/5
- Sound: 3/5
- Satisfaction: 5/5
- Battery Life: 3/5
- Durability: 4/5
How it's made
The We-Vibe Chorus is a wearable vibrator, meaning it’s designed to be worn inside the vagina. Before using it, you can adjust the curve to better fit your body—and testers say the Chorus stays in place even when you and your partner change position.
While one arm is inserted into the vagina, the other arm works to stimulate the clitoris, G-spot, and penis simultaneously (PSA: You can head to the brand’s site for a video tutorial).
It’s made from ABS and body-safe silicone, and without phthalates, BPA, or latex. The device is available in four colors (cosmic blue, cosmic pink, We-Vibe purple, or crave coral), and it has a USB rechargeable battery that lasts up to 90 minutes once fully charged.
The device itself is waterproof—but the remote control is only splash proof (meaning it can’t be fully immersed in water).
The Chorus has 10 vibration modes, which can be controlled by a squeeze-activated remote or via the brand’s app (which is where the real fun comes in).
Why we love the We-Vibe Chorus
Right off the bat there’s a lot to love about the Chorus. For starters, while any toy could technically be used as a sex toy for couples, this one was designed specifically for partnered use.
We love that it's designed to fit all bodies and is incredibly intuitive to use (see details above). What's more, the silicone is silky smooth to the touch, and the small device is unassuming (dare we even say it's aesthetically pleasing?).
Long-distance couples love that the Chorus can be activated and operated from afar, creating deeper intimacy even when they’re not together. Plus, the app has additional vibration modes that allow you to customize your experience even further.
If you struggle to climax with a partner, our deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood says this is a surefire way to close the pleasure gap. Although you'll definitely notice that it's inserted into the body, the powerful device makes up for it with strong vibrations.
And unlike something sex toys designed for couples, this toy is actually good for solo use, per Wood.
What we'd change
One complaint about the Chorus is that the app and squeeze remote can both take some getting used to—but once you get the hang of it, reviewers promise the Chorus will “have you singing.” Wood also warns it can be a tight squeeze when used with a more endowed partner, which is something to consider before purchasing the toy.
Of course, price may be the elephant in the room. While this sleek toy costs $209, users seem to agree that it’s money you won’t regret spending.
One writes, “Pricy by couldn't recommend it more highly,” and another says, “Everything about this toy is great it does have a big price tag but I’m happy to say I’d buy another full price if I lost this one”
What testers say
- “This is one of my absolute new favorite toys. It helped both my husband and I have an intense orgasm and all I can say is: Oh my god!” — We-Vibe reviewer
- “I never used to be able to orgasm during penis-in-vagina sex and with this toy, I can hands free.” — We-Vibe reviewer
- “We have wonderful times playing and he likes to surprise me occasionally by activating it!” — We-Vibe reviewer
- “Great for a bit of fun getting the lady to wear it while being out and about and the partner controls it on their phone.” — We-Vibe reviewer
The takeaway
No sex toy is perfect, but this one is evidently as close as it gets. Whether you and your partner spend a lot of time apart or you're looking for a device that brings shared pleasure, the Chorus belongs in your toy box.
Want something for solo pleasure? Read my full review of this $49 vibrator that brings orgasms without fail.
