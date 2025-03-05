Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

Finally, A Toy That Prioritizes Simultaneous Pleasure (& Couples Say It's A Must-Have)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 05, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
we-vibe chorus review
Image by Lindsay Crandall / mbg creative
March 05, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

In my years testing and reviewing sex toys, I’ve developed a strict criteria for what makes one worth the spend. And while I’ve found a few stellar devices that pass the self-pleasure tests, none have quite hit the mark on simultaneous orgasms with a partner.

Don’t get me wrong; I’ll preach about the benefits of self pleasure all day—but what’s more intimate than a shared climax? That’s where the We-Vibe Chorus comes in.

This remote- and app-controlled toy has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time. So shall we find out what all the fuss is about?

We-Vibe Chorus

$209
we-vibe chorus review

No time to scroll? Here's what you need to know:

  • The wearable We-Vibe Chorus is best for couples who want to experience simultaneous climax during sex, or who want to maintain intimacy from afar.
  • You can operate the We-Vibe Chorus via a squeeze-activated remote, or by using the app from any distance.
  • Even women who have previous struggled to orgasm during intercourse say the We-Vibe Chorus helps get them there (in record speed).

Expert-approved

“The We-Vibe is a highly recommended waterproof vibrator that is designed to be worn during partnered sex. It is app-controlled, allowing for customizable patterns and intensities,” says sexologist Lilithfoxx.
  • best sex toys for women we-vibe chorus
     
View on We-vibe | $209

We-Vibe Chorus

We-Vibe Chorus
Type
Wearable, vibrator
Materials
Silicone
Rechargeable
Yes
Waterproof
Yes

Our final ratings:

  • Design: 5/5
  • Sound: 3/5
  • Satisfaction: 5/5
  • Battery Life: 3/5
  • Durability: 4/5

How it's made

The We-Vibe Chorus is a wearable vibrator, meaning it’s designed to be worn inside the vagina. Before using it, you can adjust the curve to better fit your body—and testers say the Chorus stays in place even when you and your partner change position.

While one arm is inserted into the vagina, the other arm works to stimulate the clitoris, G-spot, and penis simultaneously (PSA: You can head to the brand’s site for a video tutorial).

It’s made from ABS and body-safe silicone, and without phthalates, BPA, or latex. The device is available in four colors (cosmic blue, cosmic pink, We-Vibe purple, or crave coral), and it has a USB rechargeable battery that lasts up to 90 minutes once fully charged.

The device itself is waterproof—but the remote control is only splash proof (meaning it can’t be fully immersed in water). 

The Chorus has 10 vibration modes, which can be controlled by a squeeze-activated remote or via the brand’s app (which is where the real fun comes in).

Why we love the We-Vibe Chorus

Right off the bat there’s a lot to love about the Chorus. For starters, while any toy could technically be used as a sex toy for couples, this one was designed specifically for partnered use. 

We love that it's designed to fit all bodies and is incredibly intuitive to use (see details above). What's more, the silicone is silky smooth to the touch, and the small device is unassuming (dare we even say it's aesthetically pleasing?).

Long-distance couples love that the Chorus can be activated and operated from afar, creating deeper intimacy even when they’re not together. Plus, the app has additional vibration modes that allow you to customize your experience even further.

If you struggle to climax with a partner, our deputy commerce editor Braelyn Wood says this is a surefire way to close the pleasure gap. Although you'll definitely notice that it's inserted into the body, the powerful device makes up for it with strong vibrations.

And unlike something sex toys designed for couples, this toy is actually good for solo use, per Wood.

We-Vibe Chorus

$209
we-vibe chorus review

What we'd change

One complaint about the Chorus is that the app and squeeze remote can both take some getting used to—but once you get the hang of it, reviewers promise the Chorus will “have you singing.” Wood also warns it can be a tight squeeze when used with a more endowed partner, which is something to consider before purchasing the toy.

Of course, price may be the elephant in the room. While this sleek toy costs $209, users seem to agree that it’s money you won’t regret spending.

One writes, “Pricy by couldn't recommend it more highly,” and another says, “Everything about this toy is great it does have a big price tag but I’m happy to say I’d buy another full price if I lost this one”

What testers say

  • “This is one of my absolute new favorite toys. It helped both my husband and I have an intense orgasm and all I can say is: Oh my god!” — We-Vibe reviewer
  • “I never used to be able to orgasm during penis-in-vagina sex and with this toy, I can hands free.” — We-Vibe reviewer
  • “We have wonderful times playing and he likes to surprise me occasionally by activating it!” — We-Vibe reviewer
  • “Great for a bit of fun getting the lady to wear it while being out and about and the partner controls it on their phone.” — We-Vibe reviewer

We-Vibe Chorus

$209
we-vibe chorus review

The takeaway

No sex toy is perfect, but this one is evidently as close as it gets. Whether you and your partner spend a lot of time apart or you're looking for a device that brings shared pleasure, the Chorus belongs in your toy box.

Want something for solo pleasure? Read my full review of this $49 vibrator that brings orgasms without fail.

More On This Topic

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Completely Changed Their Sex Lives

Carleigh Ferrante

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*
Integrative Health

Not All Probiotics Help With Bloat — But Reviewers Swear By This One*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup
Beauty

3 Ways To Ease Coffee Jitters Without Giving Up Your Daily Cup

Hannah Frye

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)
Paid Content | GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

These Tasty RD-Approved Snack Combos Support Gut Health (& So Much More)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It
Integrative Health

Your Pain Tolerance Isn't Static—Research Shows How To Increase It

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds
Integrative Health

These Microorganisms Could Help Treat Alzheimer's, Study Finds

Jenny Fant

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.