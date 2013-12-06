5 Ways Your Home Can Reveal Your Emotions

In the same way our body sends us messages, our home does the same. For example, an upset stomach is usually indicative of an emotional upset. A low back strain relates to money or survival-related issues. And most people will agree that a cluttered space relates to a cluttered mind.

You could really say everything in our outer world is sending us messages about our inner world, because we create our reality. Our external landscape reflects back everything to us. It’s just a matter of noticing. Our home is the external space to which we're most intimately connected. All of our thoughts and emotions are poured into and held by our home.

Our home is extremely sensitive to our energy, and may even express our subconscious emotions. It’s not a coincidence that the home has been likened to the human body or human face in religions, literature, and dream symbols for thousands of years.

Think back to the last time you had something go awry in your home. A fallen tree? Toilet overflow? Ant invasion? And think back to what was going on in your life around that time. Our homes manifest can manifest thoughts and emotions of which we're not aware. Our home is always sending us messages. We just need to listen.

Here are some common messages our homes send us:

1. You have an ant invasion.

Have you ever had ants show up out of nowhere, perhaps on your kitchen counter huddled over one tiny crumb? Ants represent petty annoyances that seem insignificant, but those irritants build up over time to, well, an anthill. If ants show up in your home, consider where you can be more productive or efficient with your time. After all, ants are masters of productivity and organization. See where you can use the ant totem in your life.

2. Your doorbell is on the fritz.

The front door of your home is the primary vessel through which energy enters your home. Doors represent opportunities and possibilities. The doorbell is the invitation for those opportunities. A broken doorbell can signal a lack of openness or receptivity to ventures, communication, people, and opportunities.

3. Your air filter is overdue for changing.

The airflow in our home is the same as the airflow in our body. The HVAC is akin to our own respiratory system. A clogged-up air filter prevents the home from inhaling properly. It filters out the toxins to prevent recirculation. Where else are you allowing toxins to build up in your life? Change your filter and notice your own breathing become easier.

4. Your toilet is clogged.

Plunger, anyone? It’s time to plunge out the emotions, too. Plumbing and water represents emotions. When water gets stuck, it indicates that our emotions are stuck. What are you not letting go of?

5. Your pipes are frozen.

'Tis the season for frozen pipes, right? Not necessarily. There are times when my pipes have frozen when it didn’t seem cold enough, and other times they didn’t when I was sure they would! Frozen pipes represent frozen emotions. Not surprisingly, it's the thawing of the water (emotions) that ends up causing the pipes to burst. Ease into the thawing to avoid bursting out!