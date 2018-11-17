3 Make-Ahead Veggie Side Recipes So There's Always SOMETHING Healthy At The Table

While you want to make sure there's plenty of room on your plate for all of the delicious treats that come with your family's Thanksgiving, it's a good insurance policy to bring along your own, vegetable-rich side dish to guarantee some color on your plate. With that in mind, we reached out to three of our favorite healthy cookbook authors to get their take on a healthy Thanksgiving side dish.

Yotam Ottolenghi scarcely needs an introduction: the restaurateur and award-winning cookbook author almost single-handedly introduced healthy Middle Eastern flavors to the West. His sweet potato mash, excerpted from his new weeknight-friendly book, Simple, is brought to life with a zesty lime salsa that'll cut through the heavier flavors of the holiday.

Ali Maffucci, the founder of Inspiralized, has mastered the art of making vegetables accessible. In this recipe, excerpted from her new book Inspiralized and Beyond, she turns cauliflower into cheesy biscuits that even kids will love (trust us; her son, Luca, is the cutest recipe tester on the planet).

Nik Sharma's new cookbook, Season, has been one of the biggest hits of fall (we named it one of our top picks!). His food combines the best of produce-driven California cuisine and spice-forward Indian flavor profiles for new takes on your favorite vegetables. This recipe, excerpted from the book, combines shaved Brussels sprouts with mustard seeds, coconut oil, and poppy seeds and is easy enough to make that it's sure to become a new staple.