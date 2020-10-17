mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Let Us Make A Case For Making Your Own Chocolate bars This October

Let Us Make A Case For Making Your Own Chocolate bars This October

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Vegan Chocolate Treat

Image by Ciarra Siller / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 17, 2020 — 11:35 AM

With Halloween only a few weeks away, we have chocolate on the brain—but have you ever imagined making your own candy bars?

Maybe it seems like an unnecessary practice when there's plenty of amazing chocolate bars you can buy, but the benefits of making your own treats is you can add healthy ingredients to make them something you can enjoy while also giving your body some nutrients.

"There is quite a combination of health and luscious chocolate packed into each of these crunch bars," writes Ciarra Siller in her new cookbook Vegan Chocolate Treats, "These treats make a perfect snack, dessert, or quick, indulgent pick-me-ip all while using simple and natural ingredients."

With only eight ingredients, two bowls—and a little help from the microwave—you can have these incredible vegan crunch bars ready to go in quick afternoon.

Chocolate Crunch Bars

Makes 10 bars

Advertisement

Ingredients

For the crunch:

  • 3 cups rice cereal
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • ⅓ cup natural peanut butter
  • 7 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the coating:

  • 1 cup vegan chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoons coconut oil
  • Culinary-grade rose petals, crumbled, for topping
Advertisement

Method

  1. Line an 8 x 8-inch pan with parchment paper, leaving some overhang so you can easily remove the bars.
  2. Place the cereal and chia seeds in a large mixing bowl and set aside.
  3. In a microwave-safe bowl, gently melt together the peanut butter, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla on 50 percent power for about 15 seconds, then stir until smooth.
  4. Pour the mixture into the bowl with the cereal and use a large wooden spoon or rubber spatula to stir until all of the cereal is well coated.
  5. Press the mixture into the bottom of the pan and pack it down tightly. Place the pan in the refrigerator and chill for 30 minutes.
  6. Remove the pan from the refrigerator, use the parchment-paper handles to remove the block of bars from the pan and cut them into 10 evenly sized bars. Place them in the freezer while you melt the chocolate.
  7. To make the coating, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate and coconut oil on 50 percent power in 15-second increments, stirring in between, until smooth. Cover the rice bars in the chocolate and chill in the freezer until solid, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the rose petals before serving.
Reprinted with permission from Vegan Chocolate Treats by Ciarra Siller, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Ciarra Siller

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower

Eliza Sullivan
The Veggie Ottolenghi Uses As Steak Swap — And It's Not Cauliflower
Functional Food

5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate This Fall

Frances Largeman-Roth, R.D.
5 Heart-Healthy Foods This RD Wants You To Add To Your Plate This Fall
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Of The 11 Heart Disease Risk Factors, A New Study Finds This Is The Deadliest

Abby Moore
Of The 11 Heart Disease Risk Factors, A New Study Finds This Is The Deadliest
Home

This Alarm Trick Can Help You Actually Fall Asleep At A Decent Hour

Emma Loewe
This Alarm Trick Can Help You Actually Fall Asleep At A Decent Hour
Spirituality

You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?

Sarah Regan
You Know Your Zodiac Sign, But What About Your Astrological Element?
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections

Alexandra Engler
Laugh Lines Are Totally Normal — How To Ease Them Sans Injections
Routines

How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)

Sarah Regan
How To Do Side Plank Crunches To Fire Up Your Core (& Whole Body, TBH)
Parenting

I Lost Twins At 20 Weeks & This Is What I Learned About The Grief Of Miscarrying

Josephine Atluri
I Lost Twins At 20 Weeks & This Is What I Learned About The Grief Of Miscarrying
Sex

This Oral Sex Position Is Said To Make Women Reach Orgasm In Minutes

Taneasha White
This Oral Sex Position Is Said To Make Women Reach Orgasm In Minutes
Integrative Health

The Solution That Finally Ended My 7-Year Struggle With Falling Asleep

Hannah Margaret Allen
The Solution That Finally Ended My 7-Year Struggle With Falling Asleep
Integrative Health

What Everyone Gets Wrong About Probiotics, According To Experts

Abby Moore
What Everyone Gets Wrong About Probiotics, According To Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-chocolate-crunch-bars

Your article and new folder have been saved!