With Halloween only a few weeks away, we have chocolate on the brain—but have you ever imagined making your own candy bars?

Maybe it seems like an unnecessary practice when there's plenty of amazing chocolate bars you can buy, but the benefits of making your own treats is you can add healthy ingredients to make them something you can enjoy while also giving your body some nutrients.

"There is quite a combination of health and luscious chocolate packed into each of these crunch bars," writes Ciarra Siller in her new cookbook Vegan Chocolate Treats, "These treats make a perfect snack, dessert, or quick, indulgent pick-me-ip all while using simple and natural ingredients."

With only eight ingredients, two bowls—and a little help from the microwave—you can have these incredible vegan crunch bars ready to go in quick afternoon.