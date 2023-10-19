Finally: Healthy Halloween Candy That Everyone Agrees Tastes Better Than Nostalgic Candy
As a child, I would dread the houses that opted for healthier trick-or-treat handouts. Now, nutrition labels and sugar- and additive-laden treats give me the biggest scare on Halloween.
Still, I’d prefer to keep my status as the “cool aunt”—so I’m not about to show up with apples or trail mix for my nieces and nephews. Halloween is, after all, about having fun; and let’s face it, most candy alternatives are not very fun for kids.
That’s why I can’t gatekeep the genius solution I’ve found to all my Halloween scares: UNREAL.
This year I’m not sacrificing fun, and I’m also not risking a sugar crash. UNREAL’s Halloween treats have significantly less sugar than conventional candy, but maintain the nostalgic taste kids and parents (and, yes, aunts like me) love.
No kids want to get tricked by a healthier alternative, but these treats are the best of both worlds.
The problem with conventional Halloween candy
While Halloween is only recognized as an official holiday on October 31, it really bleeds from early October to at least mid-November. Shoppers stock up earlier in the month, sneaking the treats until Halloween comes along (and indulging in the leftover sweets for weeks to come).
And even if you do view it as just one day, the average American child eats about three cups of sugar on Halloween. That's about 144 teaspoons of sugar, well above the recommended amount of less than six teaspoons per day.
Overconsumption of sugar in children has been linked with higher risk of excessive weight gain, dental issues, nutritional deficiencies, and a higher risk of blood pressure abnormalities and chronic diseases.
Now tell me halloween candy isn’t scarier than any haunted house.
What's more, parents are actually eating just as much candy as their kids once it enters the home. Which means those sweet treats aren't just haunting your children.
What about the other better-for-you alternatives?
We all know sugar isn't great for you. So it’s no surprise healthier alternatives have been hitting the shelves (and flying off of them) in recent years.
I love to see better-for-you chocolates, candies, and snacks—but the truth is many of these options contain ingredients that could still leave you feeling not so great.
For example, sugar alcohols like xylitol and mannitol have been frequently linked with digestive problems (sounds more like a trick than a treat, right?).
What’s more, most better-for-you candy doesn’t taste the same as the treats it’s imitating. In other words: It’s not a true alternative.
These bland options take the fun out of candy and out of Halloween, leaving you unsatisfied and craving the “real” thing. And any expert will tell you depriving yourself of that satisfaction could lead to poor dietary choices in the long run.
What’s great about UNREAL
So, it’s not about denying yourself (or your child) the joy of a Halloween treat. Instead, UNREAL snacks are a healthier evolution of the candy you know and love.
In fact, the entire idea was born out of two children’s frustration with their Halloween candy being taken away from them (and a determination to create better-for-you treats kids would actually enjoy).
UNREAL uses up to 51% less sugar than conventional candy brands, and the ingredients are vegan, non-GMO, fair-trade, and gluten-free. Plus, UNREAL uses no sugar alcohols, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners.
Rather than relying on artificial add-ins, the brand simply uses less sugar and leans into high quality ingredients.
UNREAL's Halloween offerings include reimagined versions of all my personal favorites, with peanut butter cups, almond butter cups, caramel peanut nougat bars, coconut bars, and chocolate gems.
I’m a harsh critic, specifically when it comes to chocolate and peanut butter—but UNREAL's peanut butter cups are creamier than the cups I grew up hoarding in my Halloween bucket (and there's no wasteful liner on the chocolate).
The cups maintain that classic peanut butter flavor, without any chalkiness or excessive sweetness. Instead, it tastes like real peanut butter and real chocolate (which, in my opinion, is exactly what a chocolate peanut butter cup should taste like).
UNREAL even forgoes food dyes in its products. The candy-coated gems get their fun, traditional colors from spirulina, turmeric, red radish, and beets.
But the coconut bar is what really blew me away. It only has three ingredients (organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate), with just 3 grams of sugar per serving. If this is what better-for-you candy tastes like, the future of Halloween is bright.
UNREAL's Halloween candies are also individually wrapped, so they're the perfect trick-or-treat handouts. And if you sneak a few for yourself (which I've clearly already been doing), you'll feel way better than if you were loading up with traditional candy.
And it's not just for Halloween
Of course, Halloween isn't the only time we like to have a healthier treat on hand. UNREAL makes the perfect cupboard essential to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Don't believe me? Check out my full UNREAL taste test below to see why I plan to stay stocked up on UNREAL well past the holidays.
My official UNREAL taste test
UNREAL dark chocolate peanut butter cups
UNREAL coconut bars
UNREAL dark chocolate peanut gems
UNREAL dark chocolate caramel peanut nougat bars
UNREAL dark chocolate crispy quinoa gems
UNREAL dark chocolate almond butter cups
The takeaway
Parents: I can’t promise the swap to UNREAL snacks will stop you from wanting to confiscate your children’s candy—but you’ll be stealing it for a whole new reason. As you navigate the candy aisles this year, be mindful of your sugar intake and keep an eye out for UNREAL at nationwide retailers like Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Kroger, Thrive Market, and Walmart.
Better yet, order direct with code MINDBODYGREEN to save 15% off. These delicious and nostalgic treats will make your whole household happy, without the dreaded sugar crash.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.