So, it’s not about denying yourself (or your child) the joy of a Halloween treat. Instead, UNREAL snacks are a healthier evolution of the candy you know and love.

In fact, the entire idea was born out of two children’s frustration with their Halloween candy being taken away from them (and a determination to create better-for-you treats kids would actually enjoy).

UNREAL uses up to 51% less sugar than conventional candy brands, and the ingredients are vegan, non-GMO, fair-trade, and gluten-free. Plus, UNREAL uses no sugar alcohols, corn syrup, or artificial sweeteners.

Rather than relying on artificial add-ins, the brand simply uses less sugar and leans into high quality ingredients.

UNREAL's Halloween offerings include reimagined versions of all my personal favorites, with peanut butter cups, almond butter cups, caramel peanut nougat bars, coconut bars, and chocolate gems.

I’m a harsh critic, specifically when it comes to chocolate and peanut butter—but UNREAL's peanut butter cups are creamier than the cups I grew up hoarding in my Halloween bucket (and there's no wasteful liner on the chocolate).

The cups maintain that classic peanut butter flavor, without any chalkiness or excessive sweetness. Instead, it tastes like real peanut butter and real chocolate (which, in my opinion, is exactly what a chocolate peanut butter cup should taste like).

UNREAL even forgoes food dyes in its products. The candy-coated gems get their fun, traditional colors from spirulina, turmeric, red radish, and beets.

But the coconut bar is what really blew me away. It only has three ingredients (organic coconut, organic cassava syrup, and dark chocolate), with just 3 grams of sugar per serving. If this is what better-for-you candy tastes like, the future of Halloween is bright.

UNREAL's Halloween candies are also individually wrapped, so they're the perfect trick-or-treat handouts. And if you sneak a few for yourself (which I've clearly already been doing), you'll feel way better than if you were loading up with traditional candy.