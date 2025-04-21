How do you know if your sunscreen has gone bad? Check the texture and color of the goop: Expired sunscreens tend to separate or appear clumpy, or they might have a yellow or brown tinge from oxidation. If your SPF smells at all pungent, that's also a surefire sign it's gone rancid (and probably contaminated with bacteria). You can read more about sunscreen best practices here, including how to store your various bottles.