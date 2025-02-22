Advertisement
This Natural Cleansing Bar Made My Tight, Irritated Skin So Much Softer & Plumper
I've tried so many body washes and bars that claim to be gentle, but most leave my skin feeling dry, tight, and irritated—especially in the winter. And even those that don't leave me stripped tend to leave a residue that makes me feel, well, not clean.
Enter: Typology's new C10 Lipid-Enriched Cleansing Bar, a soap-free, sulfate-free, fragrance-free bar that actually nourishes the skin instead of stripping it.
I'll admit this hefty claim sounded too good to be true. But after just one use, I was hooked on this skin-softening bar.
What I love about this cleansing bar
The ingredients
Most traditional soaps and cleansers are focused on getting you squeaky clean, but in the meantime, they wind up stripping away your skin's natural moisture and (even worse) damaging its barrier.
The Typology bar is 95% naturally derived and free from sulfates, and it's packed with science-backed ingredients to cleanse, nourish, and protect the skin:
- 1% calendula extract is rich in flavonoids and carotenoids, making it a great ingredient for soothing and regenerating dry, irritated, inflammation-prone skin.
- Sweet almond oil (rich in fatty acids and vitamin E) deeply nourishes the skin and helps restore its natural lipid barrier, soothing irritation and protecting against external aggressors.
- Shea butter deeply nourishes the skin and prevents dehydration while improving elasticity and softness.
Ergo, instead of feeling dry and tight post-shower, my skin actually feels softer and looks plumper.
The pH-neutral, fragrance-free formula is clinically tested to maintain the balance of your skin's microbiome, making it great for all skin types and all over your body (even for your face and intimate areas).
The scent (or lack thereof)
You know how some "unscented" products still have a fairly distinct smell? This cleansing bar literally has no fragrance whatsoever. Not only is this better for you than soaps with synthetic fragrances, but I love that I can use it without interfering with whatever body cream or perfume I choose to use that day.
The packaging
I love knowing that Typology prioritizes the environment, with full-recyclable, 100% plant-based packaging made from bamboo pulp.
The price
Like I said: A little bit of this bar goes a long way, so it's going to last you for a long time. That in mind, an under-$20 body cleanser that doubles as skin care is pretty much a no-brainer in my book.
The results
Although I saw that the Cleansing Bar was safe to use all over, I am super particular about facial cleansers, so I started by testing it out on my body. You use it the same way you'd use a traditional bar soap.
I was immediately impressed with how sudsy the soap-free bar gets! A little bit goes a long way (my favorite quality in a skin care product!).
When I stepped out of the shower, my body felt thoroughly cleansed, and my skin didn't feel like it was two sizes too small for me. There was no tightness or irritation—and instead, my skin was soft and supple.
I've now been testing it out for about two weeks, and I've noticed a fairly significant improvement in the plumpness and smoothness of my skin.
And I'm not the only one who is loving this new launch. Here's what others are saying:
- "An essential product for sensitive skin, very gentle and effective, it lathers well, doesn't dry out the skin, and relieves tightness. Nothing to do with conventional soap/shower gels."
- "I'm delighted with this product because it doesn't leave your skin feeling the dryness you often get with soap. It's neutral and oily, perfect for the whole family."
- "Sensational...baby-like skin almost restored."
The takeaway
This natural cleansing bar does more than just clean your skin; it helps restore your natural moisture by nourishing and protecting your skin's hydro-lipid film. After just one use, my skin was softer and plumper—and I've seen an even bigger improvement over time.