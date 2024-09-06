Advertisement
Spice Up Taco Night With These Chipotle Shrimp Tacos & Fresh Mango Salsa
Looking for a fresh and flavorful twist on taco night? These Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa combine smoky, spicy shrimp with a sweet and tangy mango salsa, creating the perfect balance of heat and sweetness in every bite. Below, everything you need to make this delicious dish.
Ingredients for the shrimp tacos
- 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp chipotle chile powder
- ¼ tsp cumin
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- Shredded cabbage
- Corn tortillas, warmed
- Diced avocado (optional)
- Crumbled cotija cheese (optional)
Ingredients for the chipotle-lime crema
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ tsp chipotle chile powder
- 3 Tbsp lime juice
Ingredients for the mango salsa
- 1 large mango, diced (or 2 small mangos)
- ¼ cup red onion
- 1 medium jalapeño, deseeded & finely diced
- 2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped (leaves & stems)
- 1 lime, juiced
Method
- Make the chipotle-lime crema. Whisk the crema ingredients together until smooth, then cover and refrigerate.
- Make the mango salsa. Add the diced mango, red onion, jalapeño, and chopped cilantro to a small bowl. Squeeze the lime over the top and toss until the salsa is coated to your liking. (Taste and add more lime juice, if needed.) Cover and refrigerate.
- Prepare the shrimp. Mix the smoked paprika, salt, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and cumin together in a small bowl and set it aside. Pat the shrimp with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture and add them to a large bowl. Add the olive oil and spice mixture and toss until the shrimp are fully coated.
- Sauté. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the shrimp and arrange them in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until they're no longer opaque. Transfer the shrimp to a serving bowl once done.
- Assemble & serve! Spread a small amount of chipotle-lime crema on each tortilla and top with the chipotle shrimp. Drizzle the shrimp with extra sauce (if desired) followed by a spoonful of mango salsa, shredded cabbage, and any additional toppings. Add a squeeze of lime right before serving.
Recipe and photo reprinted with permission of Caitlin Prettyman from the FAST & FRESH CAL-MEX COOKING.
