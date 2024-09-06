Skip to Content
Recipes

Spice Up Taco Night With These Chipotle Shrimp Tacos & Fresh Mango Salsa

Caitlin Prettyman
Caitlin Prettyman
September 06, 2024
By Caitlin Prettyman
mbg Contributor
Recipe Developer & Author
Image by Caitlin Prettyman
September 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Looking for a fresh and flavorful twist on taco night? These Chipotle Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa combine smoky, spicy shrimp with a sweet and tangy mango salsa, creating the perfect balance of heat and sweetness in every bite. Below, everything you need to make this delicious dish.

Ingredients for the shrimp tacos

  • 1 lb. large shrimp, peeled & deveined
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp chili powder
  • ¼ tsp chipotle chile powder
  • ¼ tsp cumin
  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • Shredded cabbage
  • Corn tortillas, warmed
  • Diced avocado (optional)
  • Crumbled cotija cheese (optional)

Ingredients for the chipotle-lime crema

  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ tsp chipotle chile powder
  • 3 Tbsp lime juice

Ingredients for the mango salsa

  • 1 large mango, diced (or 2 small mangos)
  • ¼ cup red onion
  • 1 medium jalapeño, deseeded & finely diced
  • 2 Tbsp cilantro, chopped (leaves & stems)
  • 1 lime, juiced

Method

  1. Make the chipotle-lime crema. Whisk the crema ingredients together until smooth, then cover and refrigerate.
  2. Make the mango salsa. Add the diced mango, red onion, jalapeño, and chopped cilantro to a small bowl. Squeeze the lime over the top and toss until the salsa is coated to your liking. (Taste and add more lime juice, if needed.) Cover and refrigerate.
  3. Prepare the shrimp. Mix the smoked paprika, salt, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and cumin together in a small bowl and set it aside. Pat the shrimp with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture and add them to a large bowl. Add the olive oil and spice mixture and toss until the shrimp are fully coated.
  4. Sauté. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the shrimp and arrange them in a single layer. Cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until they're no longer opaque. Transfer the shrimp to a serving bowl once done.
  5. Assemble & serve! Spread a small amount of chipotle-lime crema on each tortilla and top with the chipotle shrimp. Drizzle the shrimp with extra sauce (if desired) followed by a spoonful of mango salsa, shredded cabbage, and any additional toppings. Add a squeeze of lime right before serving.
Image by Caitlin Prettyman

Recipe and photo reprinted with permission of Caitlin Prettyman from the FAST & FRESH CAL-MEX COOKING.

