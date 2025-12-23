The Truth About Carbs For Women’s Health, According To Science
Carbs have long been cast as the villain in health circles, especially for women. From low-carb fads to fear of weight gain, many are quick to cut carbs in pursuit of health. But new research offers a compelling reason to reconsider: The right carbs may actually help you age well.
The case for carb quality
The definition of “healthy aging” in this study was thorough: No major chronic diseases, no physical or cognitive impairments, and good mental health. So, what helped women reach that state?
What the research found
- Higher intake of high-quality carbs, from whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes, was associated with a 37% greater likelihood of healthy aging.
- More dietary fiber, especially from fruits and veggies, was also linked to better odds of aging well.
- On the flip side, diets higher in refined carbs, added sugars, and starchy vegetables were tied to 13% lower odds of healthy aging.
- A lower glycemic index and lower carb-to-fiber ratio (meaning more fiber relative to carbs) were also strong predictors of long-term health benefits.
The takeaway
Instead of fearing carbs, focus on choosing the right ones. High-fiber, minimally processed carbohydrate sources can support better health across multiple dimensions—from heart and brain health to mental well-being.
So go ahead and fill your plate with colorful produce, legumes, and hearty grains alongside your favorite protein.
