Sedona has a rich Native history that continues to influence its culture, with prehistoric sites such as the Palatki and Honanki cliff dwellings of the ancient Sinagua people that lived there from A.D. 1150 to 1350. The Yavapai-Apache Nation settled into the area centuries later, and today, they have an active Tribal Council and cultural center in Camp Verde. The Hopi and Navajo tribes also have a deep connection to the land. You can find various guided tours to explore these sacred sites and learn more about Sedona's diverse Indigenous history.