Tune In: How Celebrity Fitness Expert Tracy Anderson Cares For Herself

Here are some words to live by: “Your health can handle the truth, but it can’t handle lies,” says celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson, founder of the TA Method and MYMODE.

On this week’s episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with the famed fitness expert on how she takes care of herself, what she’s learned about the wellness world in her career, and the dangers of receiving self-worth from social media.

But mostly, we talk about life, and how sometimes it can be challenging to actually live well: “I’'d like to think that we all come into this world primed for wellness and wellbeing. It’s the highly commercialized world that is what largely makes us unwell.”

Tune into hear Anderson’s best well-being advice (she has a lot), and read some of my favorite takeaways in the meantime.