These Natural Beauty Products Are Blowing Up On Pinterest For A Reason
Curious to see what the Pinterest population deemed the best of natural beauty, we searched—and found the best 10 natural beauty products that are blowing up on Pinterest right now, at every price point, for many skin types. We hope you discover something new to add to your beauty regimen. Happy pinning!
1. Frank Body original coffee scrub
It's no surprise that Instagram's favorite coffee-based scrub is popular on Pinterest. While selfies using the product shine on Instagram, its the millennial pink packaging and a list of non-toxic ingredients that makes it a Pinterest fave. Frank Body original coffee scrub ($16.95)
2. RMS beauty living luminizer
Cult favorite in green and non-green beauty alike, RMS living luminizer is the grown up version of highlighter or strobing. It's hydrating and works especially well on dry skin. I've gifted it to women of all ages, from 30 to 70+, and they all say it's a game-changer. Don't be fooled by the price tag—a jar will probably last you a year. RMS beauty living luminizer ($38)
3. Origins Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer (Maskimizer)
A beauty product with such specificity begs for its own niche in the Internet, and of course a special spot in Pinterest users' hearts. We love the idea of leveling-up your masking ritual with red algae, one of the ocean's most healing sea vegetables. Origins Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer aka Maskimizer ($22)
4. Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer
Tata Harper, like RMS Beauty, is a natural beauty cult favorite. They both offer a supportive, familiar transition from conventional beauty into naturals because their products are effective and chic—but underneath the bells and whistles they have a clean, green soul. This moisturizer in particular is top rated and consistently on Tata's best seller list, probably because of its versatility. In the summer months, use it to cut your full-coverage foundation for a hydrating tinted moisturizer. Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer ($105)
5. Herbivore Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask
Perhaps it's because the product itself looks like a pulverized quartz crystal, or the ingredient list actually includes Brazilian White Tourmaline Gemstone, or the on-trend tres chic minimalist packaging. These would all be great reasons for being a Pinterest favorite, but it's this mask (and brand, generally) delivers on its promise to brighten. Herbivore Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask ($48)
6. Farmacy honey potion
Honey, propolis, and royal jelly are ingredients of the moment, so it seems right that the stunning wood and glass packaging for this mask—which works for every skin type—is shaped like a honeycomb. No wonder it's a pinner-winner. Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy™ ($56)
7. Laurel Whole Plant Organics Facial Balm Restore Nightly
If Pinterest had smell-o-vision, this product would top the charts. The potent blend of essential oils is a feast for the senses, and it's waterless. Products that don't contain any water typically don't need preservatives. Not all preservatives are bad, of course, but less is always better. Laurel Whole Plant Organics Facial Balm Restore Nightly ($106)
8. S. W. Basics Organic Toner
This product is one of the few that actually helps people with sensitive skin fight acne. The funky smell is from apple cider vinegar, one of nature's best clean, green ingredients. Bonus: this is formulated and made in mbg's hometown, Brooklyn, NY, but you can get it at—drumroll, please—Target! S.W. Basics Organic Toner ($22)
9. French Girl Organics sea spray
Who doesn't love a French Girl's beauty routine? We suspect that's why Pinterest loves it, too. It makes us feel like we're one spritz away from effortless, tousled, au-naturale locks. Plus, the scent will make you feel surf goddess. French Girl Organics sea spray ($12)
10. SheaMoisture Peace Rose Oil Complex Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing Oil
Another Target find! This cleansing oil is has appeased even the most sensitive skincare types—which is critical in the clean beauty world. Sometimes active plant botanicals, no matter how green, can agitate sensitive skin. No fear here. We love using oil cleansers at night—they double as a makeup remover. SheaMoisture Peace Rose Oil Complex Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing Oil ($10)
