mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

These Natural Beauty Products Are Blowing Up On Pinterest For A Reason

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 22, 2017

Curious to see what the Pinterest population deemed the best of natural beauty, we searched—and found the best 10 natural beauty products that are blowing up on Pinterest right now, at every price point, for many skin types. We hope you discover something new to add to your beauty regimen. Happy pinning!

Love this list? Check out the latest trend in green beauty. Plus, here's one thing that'll make your natural deodorant work better.

1. Frank Body original coffee scrub

It's no surprise that Instagram's favorite coffee-based scrub is popular on Pinterest. While selfies using the product shine on Instagram, its the millennial pink packaging and a list of non-toxic ingredients that makes it a Pinterest fave. Frank Body original coffee scrub ($16.95)

Article continues below

2. RMS beauty living luminizer

Cult favorite in green and non-green beauty alike, RMS living luminizer is the grown up version of highlighter or strobing. It's hydrating and works especially well on dry skin. I've gifted it to women of all ages, from 30 to 70+, and they all say it's a game-changer. Don't be fooled by the price tag—a jar will probably last you a year. RMS beauty living luminizer ($38)

3. Origins Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer (Maskimizer)

A beauty product with such specificity begs for its own niche in the Internet, and of course a special spot in Pinterest users' hearts. We love the idea of leveling-up your masking ritual with red algae, one of the ocean's most healing sea vegetables. Origins Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer aka Maskimizer ($22)

Article continues below

4. Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer

Tata Harper, like RMS Beauty, is a natural beauty cult favorite. They both offer a supportive, familiar transition from conventional beauty into naturals because their products are effective and chic—but underneath the bells and whistles they have a clean, green soul. This moisturizer in particular is top rated and consistently on Tata's best seller list, probably because of its versatility. In the summer months, use it to cut your full-coverage foundation for a hydrating tinted moisturizer. Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer ($105)

5. Herbivore Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask

Perhaps it's because the product itself looks like a pulverized quartz crystal, or the ingredient list actually includes Brazilian White Tourmaline Gemstone, or the on-trend tres chic minimalist packaging. These would all be great reasons for being a Pinterest favorite, but it's this mask (and brand, generally) delivers on its promise to brighten. Herbivore Brighten Pineapple + Gemstone Instant Glow Mask ($48)

Article continues below

6. Farmacy honey potion

Honey, propolis, and royal jelly are ingredients of the moment, so it seems right that the stunning wood and glass packaging for this mask—which works for every skin type—is shaped like a honeycomb. No wonder it's a pinner-winner. Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask with Echinacea GreenEnvy™ ($56)

7. Laurel Whole Plant Organics Facial Balm Restore Nightly

If Pinterest had smell-o-vision, this product would top the charts. The potent blend of essential oils is a feast for the senses, and it's waterless. Products that don't contain any water typically don't need preservatives. Not all preservatives are bad, of course, but less is always better. Laurel Whole Plant Organics Facial Balm Restore Nightly ($106)

Article continues below

8. S. W. Basics Organic Toner

This product is one of the few that actually helps people with sensitive skin fight acne. The funky smell is from apple cider vinegar, one of nature's best clean, green ingredients. Bonus: this is formulated and made in mbg's hometown, Brooklyn, NY, but you can get it at—drumroll, please—Target! S.W. Basics Organic Toner ($22)

9. French Girl Organics sea spray

Who doesn't love a French Girl's beauty routine? We suspect that's why Pinterest loves it, too. It makes us feel like we're one spritz away from effortless, tousled, au-naturale locks. Plus, the scent will make you feel surf goddess. French Girl Organics sea spray ($12)

Article continues below

10. SheaMoisture Peace Rose Oil Complex Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing Oil

Another Target find! This cleansing oil is has appeased even the most sensitive skincare types—which is critical in the clean beauty world. Sometimes active plant botanicals, no matter how green, can agitate sensitive skin. No fear here. We love using oil cleansers at night—they double as a makeup remover. SheaMoisture Peace Rose Oil Complex Sensitive Skin Facial Cleansing Oil ($10)

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/top-10-natural-beauty-products-on-pinterest

Your article and new folder have been saved!