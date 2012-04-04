 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By

10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By

Samantha Honey-Pollock
Written by Samantha Honey-Pollock
Samantha Honey-Pollock is a personal trainer, feng shui expert, and author.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 4, 2012

Tony Robbins started to change my world, and millions of others, with his first bestseller Awaken the Giant Within. I was still a kid at school and covered the book with sparkly paper so I wouldn’t seem out of place as I read it at the bus stop. I loved that the book helped me become aware at an early age that the outcome of my life was my choice!

It’s a pleasure to share some of my favorite quotes by the master life coach himself, Tony Robbins.

1. “Long ago, I realized that success leaves clues, and that people who produce outstanding results do specific things to create those results. I believed that if I precisely duplicated the actions of others, I could reproduce the same quality of results that they had.”

2. “The first thing these people have who succeed, who are fulfilled, is that they’ve decided what the purpose of the game is, at least for right now.”

3. “If I’m committed, there is always a way.” (He also says, “If we can (generate) the right emotion inside of us, we can get ourselves to do anything. If you don’t have the money, but you’re creative and determined enough, you’ll find the way.”

4. “The more rules you have about how people have to be, how life has to be for you to be happy, the less happy you’re going to be.”

5. “The past does not equal the future.” More: “Most people think, the past equals the future. Of course it does—if you live there!”

6. “Reasons come first. Answers come second.” In a recent interview Tony expanded on this, explaining, “If you find yourself saying 'I can't do something', but you know it in your heart of hearts that if you do it, you're going to grow, you're going to be a better person, it's going to contribute to your family or to your kids or to something that matters, and you keep saying 'I can't do it,' there is no question—you must do it. You don't discuss it anymore. You just take immediate action... You do what's necessary.”

7. “God’s wealth circulates in my life, it flows to me in avalanches of abundance. All my needs, desires and goals are met instantaneously, for I am one with God and he is everything!”

8. “It is in your moments of decision that your destiny is shaped.” And in his TED speech of 2006; “Decision is the ultimate power. Decisions shape destiny.”

9. “The simple reason that most people fail financially is not because of the lack of a plan, it’s not because of good advice, it’s not even because of a lack of capital. It is for one reason—they attach more pain to the idea of having money, than NOT having it.”

10. “Demand more from yourself than anyone else could ever expect.”

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Samantha Honey-Pollock
Samantha Honey-Pollock
Australian-born Samantha Honey-Pollock is a personal trainer and board-certified holistic health coach via the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is also a feng shui expert and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tony-robbins-quotes-to-live-by

Your article and new folder have been saved!