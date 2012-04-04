10 Tony Robbins Quotes to Live By

6. “Reasons come first. Answers come second.” In a recent interview Tony expanded on this, explaining, “If you find yourself saying 'I can't do something', but you know it in your heart of hearts that if you do it, you're going to grow, you're going to be a better person, it's going to contribute to your family or to your kids or to something that matters, and you keep saying 'I can't do it,' there is no question—you must do it. You don't discuss it anymore. You just take immediate action... You do what's necessary.”