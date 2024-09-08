Advertisement
This Cream Makes My Thirsty Skin Breathe A Sigh Of Relief & I Saw Results In Just One Use
I have perpetually tight, thirsty skin—or at least I did before I stumbled upon the Three Ships Radiance Day Cream. The cult-favorite treatment garnered nearly 1,000 customer reviews—and I'm here to tell you that it's 100% worth the hype.
The cream’s star ingredient? Squalane, a deeply moisturizing plant-derived oil that works wonders on aging skin.
I started testing the formula two weeks ago, and I’m genuinely shocked by how much fresher, plumper, and younger my skin already looks.
What's in the cream
Three Ships uses science-backed ingredients that offer visible results (both short- and long-term). Like every product in the brand’s lineup, this cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested.
If you’re not familiar with squalane, think of it as the cousin to squalene, which the body produces naturally for skin hydration and barrier protection. Unfortunately, as we get older, our bodies produce less squalene naturally—which results in that dry, tight, thirsty skin I mentioned earlier.
Enter: Squalane, a hydrogenated form of squalene that’s been shown to calm inflammation, support the skin barrier, and slow down signs of aging (read: fine lines and wrinkles).
Squalane encourages the body’s production1 of collagen, which improves the skin’s elasticity and gives it a plumper, firmer appearance. It’s also a natural detoxifier2 with antioxidant properties that help fight skin damage and free radicals (both of which can speed up signs of aging!).
The cream also contains grape stem cell extract (a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from free radicals) and bark extract blend made from four types of upcycled tree bark (rich in polyphenols, which add hydration and promote skin elasticity).
My results from using the cream
I used to feel like no matter how many products I lathered on at night, I’d always wake up with thirsty skin—but after my very first night of applying this cream, my morning skin was dewy and nourished.
The cream quickly found a standing spot in my skin care routine: I use it in the morning after my toner (but before my SPF) and at night after my water-based serum (another Three Ships product I can’t stop raving about). During my first week of testing, I felt like my skin was making up for years of lost moisture; and I had a newfound glow to show for it.
I’m also seeing significantly less inflammation in my skin. Instead of its typical redness and puffiness, the skin is looking plump and radiant (yes, this product was aptly named).
What I’m most excited about, though, is the long-term results (e.g., fewer fine lines and wrinkles and an even more radiant complexion). After all, skin care is a long game—and I love knowing I’m supporting my skin’s health and longevity with natural, science-backed ingredients.
- It’s lightweight: I have combination skin; it’s always thirsty but it can get oily pretty easy. I love that this lightweight cream doesn’t make my skin feel weighed down or sticky, even in the summer heat.
- You can use it day or night: Yes, it’s called a ‘day’ cream, but the brand recommends using Radiance two times per day (morning and night). Bonus: Experts say you can use squalane multiple times per day.
- It’s safe for sensitive skin: Another great thing about squalane specifically is that it’s suitable for all types of skin—and it works well with other ingredients! My skin gets irritated easily, but this cream feels like a breath of fresh air.
- A little goes a long way: The formula is affordable as it is ($37 for a sizable tub!), and you really only need a tiny amount to cover the full face and neck. I’m confident the container will last me at least a few months, even with daily use.
What other reviewers are saying
Nearly 1,000 women of all ages are raving about this cream’s fast, “transformational” results. Here’s what they have to say:
- "Cannot say enough good things, my skin looks so refreshed and healthy every morning! So soft and smooth as well, less texture I feel like I have baby skin again!"
- "Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream has been a game changer! I am approaching 50 and have noticed some changes in the texture of my skin and this product is course-correcting in that it is nourishing and hydrating! I love it!"
- "I use this day cream exclusively. It is absolutely perfect all year round especially in the winter. Easy to dispense with no waste. At the age of 58, people are always commenting on my complexion."
- "The day and night cream feels fantastic going on my 60+ skin. It slides on and absorbs quickly leaving a dewy sheen I like."
- "I use this cream everyday and my skin always feels soft and moisturized all day long. It’s perfect to use under makeup as it absorbs so well and the quality ingredients have improved my 50 year old skin to no end."
The takeaway
The ingredients and rave reviews drew me in—but what’s kept me consistent with the Three Ships Radiance Cream is my own immediate results.
Every time I get a compliment on my glowy skin, it’s easy to sing this product’s praises. Side note: You should snag yours before my friends and family cause a sellout.
