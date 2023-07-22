This Moisture-Sealing Night Cream Has Sold Out 8x, But It’s Finally Back In Stock
Have you ever found that one skin care product that seems to solve every woe you’ve ever had? Well, that’s how hundreds of people feel about this Three Ships Deam Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream.
The cult favorite tackles dryness, replenishes the skin barrier, and evens out skin tone overnight with an entirely synthetic-free formula. And while you might expect a product this beloved to costs upwards of $100, the best-seller is just $39.
Advertisement
No wonder clean beauty fanatics have made the cream sell out eight times. But it's officially back in stock—and let's just say, this is a restock you won't want to miss.
What’s great about this night cream
The star ingredient of the overnight cream is bio-retinol, a research-backed vegan alternative1 to retinol that's derived from plants instead of vitamin A. In the case of Three Ships' formulas, it's the medicinal herb Picão Preto from Brazil.
One of the biggest perks of bio-retinol is that it mimics many of the same skin longevity perks of retinol—a reduced appearance of fine lines, faster skin cell turnover, and fewer breakouts—but it doesn't cause the same level of irritation.
Plus, the gentler ingredient won't degrade when exposed to sunlight (although the brand still recommends opting for the Skin Hero Bio-Retinol Serum for daytime use).
And while those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should always avoid traditional retinol, this vegan version is meant to be safe for both parities. Just remember to always touch base with your doctor first!
Of course, a vegan retinol isn't the only reason this cream earns rave reviews. The luscious-yet-lightweight formula delivers a hydrating punch of moisture directly to the skin barrier. It combines vegan squalane—scientifically shown to promote collagen production and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier2—with shorea butter, a lightweight alternative to shea butter that's rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids.
Together, these ingredients result in a deeply moisturizing formula that replenishes the skin’s natural glow and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. The best part? The cream works overnight. Just massage a small amount onto clean, dry skin each night and let your face (and neck & décolleté!) drink it in.
And if you needed another reason to be obsessed with Three Ship beyond the affordable price point, look no further than the brand's commitment to transparency. A certified B corporation, Three Ships's night cream is also EWG certified with ingredients that you can trace back to their origin source. Not to mention, the dermatologist tested formula is hypoallergenic, vegan, and paraben-free. We love to hear it!
Advertisement
Results from Three Ships Dream Night Cream
Reviewers swear they noticed an improvement in skin texture after just one use—and it keeps shoppers coming back. One reviewer with sensitive skin says they have zero complaints and have repurchased the cream four times (we can see why it keeps selling out).
Plus, users of all skin types stand by the formula. Whether they have dry, combination, or oily skin, reviewers rave about the dreamy night cream's ability to leave skin "soft and supple" with a noticeable smoothness sans excess shine.
And if you’re prone to breakouts, redness, or irritation from harsh skin care products, you’ll love this nourishing, odorless option. Shoppers with similar concerns say their skin is renewed and refreshed with less redness, minimal breakouts, fewer wrinkles, and a dramatically-improved complexion.
The takeaway
It’s no surprise this glow-inducing cream has become a go-to for hundreds of skin care lovers. I mean, what’s better than waking up with a fresh, dewy, well-rested face? At only $39, this product is a total steal—but trust us, it will sell out fast. Pro tip: To really boost your morning glow, pair this cream with the Three Ships Day Cream and our beauty editor’s favorite eye-brightening patches.
Advertisement
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.