The star ingredient of the overnight cream is bio-retinol, a research-backed vegan alternative1 to retinol that's derived from plants instead of vitamin A. In the case of Three Ships' formulas, it's the medicinal herb Picão Preto from Brazil.

One of the biggest perks of bio-retinol is that it mimics many of the same skin longevity perks of retinol—a reduced appearance of fine lines, faster skin cell turnover, and fewer breakouts—but it doesn't cause the same level of irritation.

Plus, the gentler ingredient won't degrade when exposed to sunlight (although the brand still recommends opting for the Skin Hero Bio-Retinol Serum for daytime use).

And while those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should always avoid traditional retinol, this vegan version is meant to be safe for both parities. Just remember to always touch base with your doctor first!