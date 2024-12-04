Advertisement
This Duo Makes My Thirsty Skin So Much Brighter & More Youthful Looking (+ Save 20%)
You’d be surprised by the number of skin care products that pass my desk and get no airtime. I’m extremely picky when it comes to making mass recommendations, but there’s one brand that I can’t stop talking about.
With consistent use, the Three Ships day and night creams have made my perpetually tight, thirsty skin so much brighter, plumper, and more youthful-looking.
These clean, fast-acting formulas have garnered over 1,000 glowing reviews, which is likely why they’re always selling out—but right now, you can score the Hydration Day + Night Bundle for just $59.
What's great about the day cream
I’ve had my nighttime routine down pat for some time, but I struggled for years to find a good day cream. The Three Ships Radiance Day Cream is the perfect balance of lightweight and moisturizing, plus it’s sensitive skin-friendly.
Like all Three Ships formulas, the cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. The brand uses just a few key science-backed ingredients:
- Squalane to encourage collagen production1 and improves the skin’s elasticity for a plumper, firmer appearance.
- Grape stem cell extract to protect the skin from free radicals.
- Upcycled bark extract (rich in polyphenols) to boost hydration and promote skin elasticity.
During my first week of testing the day cream, I felt like my skin was making up for years of lost moisture, and I had a newfound glow to show for it. Over time I’ve seen significantly less inflammation in my skin with a visible decrease in redness and puffiness.
I love that my skin absorbs the cream quickly and that the formula layers well under makeup (i.e., no pilling or greasiness).
Bonus: A small amount goes a long way, and one tub lasts me at least three months of daily use.
What's great about the night cream
While you could technically use the Radiance cream morning or night, I prefer to keep it for daytime use—perhaps because the Three Ships Dream Cream is my real holy grail for glowing skin.
This cult-favorite tackles dryness, nourishes the skin barrier, and evens out skin tone overnight with an entirely synthetic-free formula. Side note: It’s sold out eight times already.
Here’s what’s in the cream:
- Bio-retinol, a gentle research-backed vegan alternative2 to retinol, reduces appearance of fine lines, promotes faster skin cell turnover, and clears up breakouts without irritation.
- Vegan squalane to promote collagen production and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier3.
- Shorea butter, a lightweight (yet deeply hydrating) alternative to shea butter that's rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids.
Together, these ingredients result in a deeply moisturizing formula that replenishes the skin’s natural glow and minimizes the appearance of fine lines.
It’s safe for all skin types, but a particularly great choice for those who are prone to breakouts, redness, or irritation from harsh skin care products.
I love that the cream works its magic overnight. Unlike with traditional retinols, I’ve experiences no redness or breakouts since I started using the Dream night cream—and each morning I’m surprised by my fresh, dewy glow.
The takeaway
Instant gratification aside, I love knowing the Three Ships Hydration Day + Night Bundle is supporting my skin’s longevity. With continued use, my skin looks so much brighter, plumper, and healthier—and my fine lines are beginning to fade. Just be warned: This duo is prone to sellouts, so I’d take advantage of the discounted bundle while it’s in stock.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel