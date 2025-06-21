Advertisement
I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
I'm a proud member of the "Dark Circles Since I Was a Small Child" club. The skin around my eyes is naturally so thin (thank you, genetics!) that the underlying blood vessels are way more visible, which contributes to discoloration.
Because of this, I'm not easily impressed by most under-eye elixirs (eye creams, eye patches, and the like). However, eye patches do provide some instant gratification—and nothing has worked quite like these Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks. The cocktail of nourishing ingredients temporarily plumps delicate under-eye skin with hydration, similar to how a sheet mask drenches the skin in moisture post-cleanse.
These serum-soaked swishes are 100% biodegradable, and they seriously work. On days when my under-eye area is particularly shadowed or puffy, these have become my secret weapon for bright, dewy under-eyes.
Why I love these biodegradable eye patches
Like many eye patches, this hydrogel set comes drenched with hydrating serum; the patches are practically swimming in the jar.
Specifically, the goop contains glycerin and red algae extract, which are both beloved humectants that draw water into the surface of the skin and plump it up with hydration; allantoin, which is a super skin-soother great for reducing inflammation; and upcycled avocado extract, which delivers conditioning fatty acids that further soften and soothe the area.
This quality combination helps instantly brighten, hydrate, and de-puff my under-eyes. Not to mention, the masks are quite cooling, which also dials down inflammation and constricts blood vessels (this, in turn, helps deflate a swollen area).
After my very first use, I was floored by how bright my under-eyes looked—no concealer necessary—and since then I honestly can't stop gushing about these masks.
And just as the name suggests, the Three Ships Beauty eye masks are 100% biodegradable. After letting them marinate on your skin for around 10 minutes, pop them in warm-hot water for another 10 minutes so they can dissolve; then you can pour the remaining liquid down the drain. Neat, no?
You don't even have to take my word for it—check out the video below to see this science-slash-magic in real time.
The takeaway
Eye masks have typically felt like more of an indulgent treat whenever I have time, but these Three Ships Beauty swishes have become main characters in my morning routine. Will these patches permanently erase your fine lines and under-eye shadows? No, not quite, but they make the skin appear more supple and hydrated for the day. They're effective, easy to use, and better for the environment—what's not to love?