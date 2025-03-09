Advertisement
After Years Of Searching, I Finally Found An Eye Cream That Lifts, Firms, & Smooths Fine Lines
The eyes are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, thanks to thin, delicate skin. I’ve tested my fair share of eye creams and patches, and while many promise to reduce those inevitable fine lines, few deliver noticeable results.
I’ve found remedies to dark circles, tired eyes, and puffiness—but the Three Ships Eye Hero Bio-Retinol Smoothing Eye Cream is the first to actually firm up that thin, wrinkle-prone skin around my eyes.
Below, find my honest review after testing the Eye Hero cream for two weeks.
What's in the Eye Hero cream
I’m no stranger to Three Ships products. In fact, these natural, fast-acting formulas have become integral in my skin care routine.
I’ve been using the cult-favorite Skin Hero Bio-Retinol serum for nearly a year now with great results, so when I saw the brand was releasing an eye cream with similar ingredients, my interest was instantly piqued.
The Eye Hero cream uses gentle yet powerful ingredients that are dermatologist-tested and EWG-certified.
The key components:
- Rambuten is a natural retinol alternative that’s rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and essential nutrients—and it’s what helps reduce the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines over time.
- Honey locust seed extract acts as a humectant, drawing water into the skin to keep it plump, soft, and hydrated. It also temporarily tightens the skins surface, which gives that instantly lifted and firmed appearance.
- Kangaroo paw flower is used to enhance collagen production, improving elasticity and helping the skin look and feel firmer and more toned.
What I love about the Eye Hero cream
If my years of testing beauty and wellness products has taught me anything it’s that skin care is a long game.
There are no miracle workers, but it is possible to turn back the clock with the right products and consistency (and, of course, a healthy diet and lifestyle).
What I love most about the Eye Hero cream is that the ingredients do give a sense of instant gratification, while really improving your skin’s longevity.
The first thing I noticed when I used the cream was the immediate tightening effect. Within minutes, my skin felt smoother and appeared more lifted. It’s subtle, but it makes a big difference.
Of course, I know the best results will come with time (just like the other Three Ships products I use!). I love knowing I’m supporting my skin’s collagen production and helping my future self look younger, simply by using this product daily.
And it’s incredibly easy to use! The lightweight, slightly cooling formula glides right on with the ceramic applicator tip. It melts into my skin quickly, without causing any irritation on my sensitive eye area.
I personally use the Eye Hero at night and the brand’s First Light cream in the morning, since the latter is great for depuffing and reducing dark circles while the Eye Hero is more for firming and tightening over time.
More pros: The brand doesn’t use any synthetic ingredients, parabens, or additives, and Three Ships prioritizes sustainability with its packaging as well.
I'm not the only one loving this eye cream. Here's a look at what other reviewers are saying on the Three Ships website:
- “I loved this eye cream! With age, my under eye area has become somewhat crepey in appearance, and this cream was so hydrating it took care of that issue. The fine lines also appear less noticeable”
- “Really love this eye cream, it's my first proper eye cream and it helped to tighten my undereye area and leave it feeling hydrated long after application. Saw a lot of improvement after two weeks of use, two times a day.”
- “From the first time using it I loved how it made my under eyes feel. I’ve never had a product provide immediate visible results, as soon as I swiped under my eyes they looked brighter.”
- “I wasn’t a big fan of eye creams before but I will definitely be using this religiously. I found it brightened my under eyes and was helping to lessen the fine lines.”
What I'd change about the Eye Hero cream
After two weeks of testing, I don��’t have any real complaints about the formula itself—but I would note that you should be careful to only squeeze a tiny bit out at a time.
A little bit really does go a long way (another perk!), so if you’re not careful you might let some go to waste.
The takeaway
Fine lines and wrinkles are an inevitable part of aging, but this Eye Hero cream is the first I’ve tried that actually makes a difference. It instantly firms, smooths, and lifts the skin—and other reviewers’ before and after photos tell me the best results are yet to come.