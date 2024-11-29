It’s no surprise this glow-inducing cream has become a go-to for hundreds of skin care lovers. I mean, what’s better than waking up with a fresh, dewy, well-rested face? On sale for just $28, this product is a total steal—but trust us, it will sell out fast. Pro tip: To really boost your morning glow, pair this cream with the Three Ships Day Cream and our beauty editor’s favorite eye-brightening patches (which are both also marked down in the Three Ships Black Friday Sale).