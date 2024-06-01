Skip to Content
Beauty

This Moisture-Sealing Night Cream Evens The Skin Tone Overnight & It Never Stays In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante
June 01, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Have you ever found that one skin care product that seems to solve every woe you’ve ever had? Well, that’s how hundreds of people feel about this Three Ships Dream Bio-Retinol + Shorea Butter Night Cream.

The cult favorite tackles dryness, replenishes the skin barrier, and evens out skin tone overnight with an entirely synthetic-free formula.

And while you might expect a product this beloved to costs upwards of $100, the best-seller is just $39.

No wonder clean beauty fanatics have made the cream sell out eight times—and you'll want to grab it while it's still available.

What's great about this night cream

The star ingredient of the overnight cream is bio-retinol, a research-backed vegan alternative1 to retinol that's derived from plants instead of vitamin A. In the case of Three Ships' formulas, it's the medicinal herb Picão Preto from Brazil.

One of the biggest perks of bio-retinol is that it mimics many of the same skin longevity perks of retinol—a reduced appearance of fine lines, faster skin cell turnover, and fewer breakouts—but it doesn't cause the same level of irritation.

Plus, the gentler ingredient won't degrade when exposed to sunlight (although the brand still recommends opting for the Skin Hero Bio-Retinol Serum for daytime use).

And while those who are pregnant or breastfeeding should always avoid traditional retinol, this vegan version is meant to be safe for both parties. Just remember to always touch base with your doctor first!

Of course, a vegan retinol isn't the only reason this cream earns rave reviews. The luscious yet lightweight formula delivers a hydrating punch of moisture directly to the skin barrier.

It combines vegan squalane—scientifically shown to promote collagen production and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier2—with shorea butter, a lightweight alternative to shea butter that's rich in vitamins and essential fatty acids.

Together, these ingredients result in a deeply moisturizing formula that replenishes the skin’s natural glow and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. 

The best part? The cream works overnight. Just massage a small amount onto clean, dry skin each night and let your face (and neck & décolleté!) drink it in.

And if you need another reason to be obsessed with Three Ship beyond the affordable price point, look no further than the brand's commitment to transparency. A certified B corporation, Three Ships's night cream is also EWG certified with ingredients that you can trace back to their origin source.

The dermatologist-tested formula is also hypoallergenic, vegan, and paraben-free. We love to hear it!

Real results from the cream

Reviewers swear they noticed an improvement in skin texture after just one use—and it keeps shoppers coming back.

One reviewer with sensitive skin says they have zero complaints and have repurchased the cream four times (we can see why it keeps selling out).

Plus, users of all skin types stand by the formula. Whether they have dry, combination, or oily skin, reviewers rave about the dreamy night cream's ability to leave skin "soft and supple" with a noticeable smoothness sans excess shine.

And if you’re prone to breakouts, redness, or irritation from harsh skin care products, you’ll love this nourishing, odorless option.

Shoppers with similar concerns say their skin is renewed and refreshed, with less redness, minimal breakouts, fewer wrinkles, and a dramatically improved complexion.

The takeaway

It’s no surprise this glow-inducing cream has become a go-to for hundreds of skin care lovers. I mean, what’s better than waking up with a fresh, dewy, well-rested face?

At only $39, this product is a total steal—but trust us, it will sell out fast. Pro tip: To really boost your morning glow, pair this cream with the Three Ships Day Cream and our beauty editor’s favorite eye-brightening patches

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin
Beauty

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research
Beauty

How To Slow Down The Skin Aging Process According To Research

Alexandra Engler

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products
Beauty

For Full, Glossy Hair, Look No Further Than These Hair Care Products

Hannah Frye

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey
Beauty

These Makeup Products Lift, Plump, Hydrate & Brighten — And Never Feel Cakey

Jamie Schneider

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level
Beauty

These High-Tech Tools & Treatments Will Take Your Routine To The Next Level

Jamie Schneider

These Skin Care Finds Will Have You Looking Younger For Longer
Beauty

These Skin Care Finds Will Have You Looking Younger For Longer

Hannah Frye

These Products Will Give You Smoother, Softer Skin Head To Toe & More
Beauty

These Products Will Give You Smoother, Softer Skin Head To Toe & More

Alexandra Engler

These Beauty Innovations Are Changing The Planet & Reducing Waste
Beauty

These Beauty Innovations Are Changing The Planet & Reducing Waste

Hannah Frye

These Beauty Innovations Changed The Beauty Landscape In 2024
Beauty

These Beauty Innovations Changed The Beauty Landscape In 2024

Alexandra Engler

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
