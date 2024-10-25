Advertisement
This Serum Saved My Thirsty Skin Overnight & I See Improvements Every Morning
A few months ago, my twin sister was served an Instagram ad with a side-by-side photo of one twin who used a hyaluronic acid (HA) serum regularly and one who didn’t—and the difference was enough to stop her in her tracks.
I'm not easily swayed by marketing tactics, but after digging into the research it became pretty clear that this ingredient is not just smoke and mirrors.
You see, HA is produced naturally by the body and it's the key molecule involved in skin moisture1 and skin aging. You lose about 50% of your body’s natural reserve2 by the time you reach your 50s, resulting in more visible fine lines and wrinkles, and dry, lackluster skin.
Determined not to wind up the twin on the cautionary side of the comparison, I quickly ordered these Dew Drops from Three Ships. The lightweight serum has earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from women of all ages who can’t believe their results: brighter, plumper, smoother skin after every use.
Oh, and it's currently marked down 20% in Credo's Friends & Family Sale.
What's in the serum
Three Ships' clean, affordable, and fast-acting beauty products initially won me over because they're all vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. I love knowing that the brand uses ingredients that are backed by science, and this serum is no exception.
The lightweight formula combines three powerhouse ingredients to brighten and firm the skin:
- Tremella extract is a potent natural source of hyaluronic acid, which attracts and holds in water to provide a plumping effect. This significantly improves hydration, softness, and elasticity3 and visibly reduces the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines.
- Kakadu plum is rich in vitamin C (100x more potent than an orange!), which helps decrease sun damage and dark spots, support your skin's immune system, and minimize inflammation and redness.
- Red Algae Extract is rich in galactomannans, which boost hydration and promote plumper, healthier-looking skin.
What people are saying about the serum
As soon as I saw the 900+ rave reviews, I knew I needed to get my hands on these drops. Women of all ages swear it has been a game-changer in their routine, leaving their skin softer, smoother, brighter, and plumper—with speedy results that get even better over time.
One woman over 65 writes, "This product goes on your skin effortlessly and makes your facial lines practically disappear. I use this both morning and night to fight the signs of aging!"
What a few others have to say:
- "This serum is absolute MAGIC! After a week, my skin tone was more even and looked healthier. After two weeks, people asked me if I had gotten a facial because I've been glowing, and I don't even need to wear foundation anymore."
- "Life changing, I swear by this product. Luminous, dewy skin at almost 60. Yes, please!"
- "This serum has brightened my skin and firmed it up noticeably, and I have only been using it for 4 weeks."
- "I’ve noticed a difference in the reduction in fine lines as well and I’ve been using the product for about 4 months!"
- "I've tried many serums in the past, but this is my favorite. Every time I use it, my skin is soft and has a nice glow. After about a week of daily use, I could definitely see that my skin was brighter and seemed smoother."
The brand's site also has some pretty staggering before and after photos.
My results from the serum
The first night I used the Dew Drops before bed I could feel my skin drinking it in. The next morning, I woke up with a glow I wasn't used to—and this alone was enough to keep me consistent.
For the past six weeks I've used the drops every night, and I love how easily they integrate into my skin care routine. After my cleanser and toner, I lightly pat two small drops onto my face and neck. I then give my skin a few minutes to absorb the serum before applying my favorite moisturizer on top.
The great thing about these drops, compared to other hyaluronic acid and vitamin C serums I've tested, is that the formula doesn't feel sticky on my skin. The texture is smooth and lightweight, and there's no filmy residue left behind.
When I use the serum at night my hydrated glow lasts through the entire next day. And after about a week I started seeing more results. My face appeared brighter and my skin felt (and looked) significantly smoother.
About four weeks in I noticed my complexion was so much more even—and I started to see the plumping effect all the reviewers had been raving about!
I'm now six weeks into testing and I never want to be without this serum. It may sound crazy, but I genuinely look forward to seeing my dewy skin each morning, and I've completely stopped wearing foundation during the day.
Bonus: I love knowing that I'm supporting my skin's longevity and that the best results are yet to come.
My only complaint is that my skin is drinking it up too quickly! I use the drops once per day and my bottle is about to run out.
The takeaway
If your skin is looking dull or lackluster, it's high time you consider adding a hyaluronic acid topical to the mix. I don't stack products into my routine very often, but my skin improvements are too good to ignore. I'll be using the Three Ships Dew Drops for as long as the brand makes them—and yes, my twin sister ordered one as soon as she saw my results.
Credo's sitewide sale ends October 29, so don't miss your chance to try this game-changing serum for 20% off!
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel