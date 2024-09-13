Skip to Content
Beauty

This Duo Makes My Thirsty Skin So Much Brighter & More Youthful Looking (+ Save 20%)

Carleigh Ferrante
September 13, 2024
before & after photos of editor's skin on blue background
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You’d be surprised by the number of skin care products that pass my desk and get no airtime. I’m extremely picky when it comes to making mass recommendations, but there’s one brand that I can’t stop talking about.

With consistent use, the Three Ships day and night creams have made my perpetually tight, thirsty skin so much brighter, plumper, and more youthful-looking. 

These clean, fast-acting formulas have garnered over 1,000 glowing reviews, which is likely why they’re always selling out—but right now you can score the Hydration Day + Night Bundle for just $59.

Three Ships Day + Night Hydration Bundle

$59 (was $74)
three ships hydration day + night bundle

What's great about the day cream

I’ve had my nighttime routine down pat for some time, but I struggled for years to find a good day cream. The Three Ships Radiance Day Cream is the perfect balance of lightweight and moisturizing, plus it’s sensitive skin friendly.

Like all Three Ships formulas, the cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested. The brand uses just a few key science-backed ingredients:

  • Squalane to encourage collagen production1 and improves the skin’s elasticity for a plumper, firmer appearance. 
  • Grape stem cell extract to protect the skin from free radicals.
  • Upcycled bark extract (rich in polyphenols) to boost hydration and promote skin elasticity.

During my first week of testing the day cream, I felt like my skin was making up for years of lost moisture; and I had a newfound glow to show for it. Over time I’ve seen significantly less inflammation in my skin with a visible decrease in redness and puffiness.

I love that my skin absorbs the cream quickly, and that formula layers well under makeup (i.e. no pilling or greasiness).

Bonus: A small amount goes a long way, and one tub lasts me at least three months of daily use.

Three Ships Day + Night Hydration Bundle

$59 (was $74)
three ships hydration day + night bundle

What's great about the night cream

While you could technically use the Radiance cream morning or night, I prefer to keep it for daytime use—perhaps because the Three Ships Dream Cream is my real holy grail for glowing skin.

This cult-favorite tackles dryness, nourishes the skin barrier, and evens out skin tone overnight with an entirely synthetic-free formula. Side note: It’s sold out eight times already.

Here’s what’s in the cream:

Together, these ingredients result in a deeply moisturizing formula that replenishes the skin’s natural glow and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. 

It’s safe for all skin types, but a particularly great choice for those who are prone to breakouts, redness, or irritation from harsh skin care products. 

I love that the cream works its magic overnight. Unlike with traditional retinols, I’ve experiences no redness or breakouts since I started using the Dream night cream—and each morning I’m surprised by my fresh, dewy glow.

Three Ships Day + Night Hydration Bundle

$59 (was $74)
three ships hydration day + night bundle

The takeaway

Instant gratification aside, I love knowing the Three Ships Hydration Day + Night Bundle is supporting my skin’s longevity. With continued use, my skin looks so much brighter, plumper, and healthier—and my fine lines are beginning to fade. Just be warned: This duo is prone to sellouts, so I’d take advantage of the discounted bundle while it’s in stock.

Editor's tip: While our promo code doesn't work on bundles, you can use MINDBODYGREEN to save 20% on my other Three Ships favorites, like this firming neck cream and these brightening under-eye patches.

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use & They’re Less Than $1 Per Set

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

