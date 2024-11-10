Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $32 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
November 10, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
three ships beauty eye masks
Image by mbg creative
November 10, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I'm a proud member of the "Dark Circles Since I Was a Small Child" club. The skin around my eyes is naturally so thin (thank you, genetics!) that the underlying blood vessels are way more visible, which contributes to discoloration.

Because of this, I'm not easily impressed by most under-eye elixirs (eye creams, eye patches, and the like). However, eye patches do provide some instant gratification—and nothing has worked quite like these Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks. The cocktail of nourishing ingredients temporarily plumps delicate under-eye skin with hydration, similar to how a sheet mask drenches the skin in moisture post-cleanse.

These serum-soaked swishes are 100% biodegradable, and they seriously work. On days when my under-eye area is particularly shadowed or puffy, these have become my secret weapon for bright, dewy under-eyes. 

Already a steal full-price, the masks are currently marked down to just $22 for 30 sets—a sale I strongly suggest you take advantage of.

Three Ships Beauty Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks

$32
Best Black Friday Well-Being Deals Three Ships

Why I love these biodegradable eye patches

Like many eye patches, this hydrogel set comes drenched with hydrating serum; the patches are practically swimming in the jar.

Specifically, the goop contains glycerin and red algae extract, which are both beloved humectants that draw water into the surface of the skin and plump it up with hydration; allantoin, which is a super skin-soother great for reducing inflammation; and upcycled avocado extract, which delivers conditioning fatty acids that further soften and soothe the area. 

This quality combination helps instantly brighten, hydrate, and de-puff my under-eyes. Not to mention, the masks are quite cooling, which also dials down inflammation and constricts blood vessels (this, in turn, helps deflate a swollen area).

three ships beauty eye masks
Image by mbg creative

After my very first use, I was floored by how bright my under-eyes looked—no concealer necessary—and since then I honestly can't stop gushing about these masks.

And just as the name suggests, the Three Ships Beauty eye masks are 100% biodegradable. After letting them marinate on your skin for around 10 minutes, pop them in warm-hot water for another 10 minutes so they can dissolve; then you can pour the remaining liquid down the drain. Neat, no?

You don't even have to take my word for it—check out the video below to see this science-slash-magic in real time.

Three Ships Beauty Brighter Days Red Algae + Avocado Biodegradable Eye Masks

$32
Best Black Friday Well-Being Deals Three Ships

The takeaway

Eye masks have typically felt like more of an indulgent treat whenever I have time, but these Three Ships Beauty swishes have become main characters in my morning routine. Will these patches permanently erase your fine lines and under-eye shadows? No, not quite, but they make the skin appear more supple and hydrated for the day. They're effective, easy to use, and better for the environment—what's not to love?

With the brand's current markdown the masks are just $22 for 30 sets—a total steal for results this good.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain
Beauty

Once & For All: Does Biotin Cause Breakouts? Derms Explain

Hannah Frye

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You
Beauty

PSA: There Are 3 Categories Of Conditioners — Finding The One For You

Sarah Roberts

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots — Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote
Beauty

Skin Feeling Itchy After The Shower? This Is Your Antidote

Jamie Schneider

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP
Beauty

3 Reasons Your Skin Lacks Bounce + How To Make It Plump ASAP

Hannah Frye

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient
Beauty

Yes, You Can Get Skin Cancer & *Still* Be Vitamin D Deficient

Jamie Schneider

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains
Beauty

Are Men Or Women More Prone To Eye Bags? An Aesthetics Expert Explains

Hannah Frye

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says
Beauty

Can Collagen Help With Hair Growth? Here's Exactly What The Research Says

Alexandra Engler

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals
Beauty

How To Support Skin Aging Without Harsh Topicals

Hannah Frye

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge
Beauty

What Products To Avoid (And How To Heal) During A Retinol Purge

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.