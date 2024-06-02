Advertisement
This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist
Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad
Chaat is a style of street food known best for its symphony of crispy, tangy, sweet, and spicy elements that are both warming and cooling.
The base recipe for chaat typically consists of cooked items like samosas or unlikely ingredients like avocados or raw mangoes. These serve as a canvas for the myriad fresh toppings and condiments that are added, including tamarind, mint, and cilantro, spread over the crispy base.
This quick peanut chaat is so easy to make—it’s like a chaat chopped salad.
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
- 2 cups salted roasted peanuts
- ½ cup diced cherry tomatoes
- 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced
- 1 small red onion, minced
- 1 serrano chili, minced (remove seeds for less heat)
- 1 teaspoon chaat masala
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
- Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, for garnish (optional)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, for garnish (optional)
Method
In a large bowl, mix the peanuts, tomatoes, avocado, onion, serrano chili, chaat masala, cumin, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt to taste and let sit for 10 minutes so the flavors meld.
If desired, garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint before serving.
