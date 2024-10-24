Skip to Content
Recipes

This Refreshing One-Bowl Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad Packs A Citrus Twist

Palak Patel
Author:
Palak Patel
October 24, 2024
Palak Patel
By Palak Patel
Image by Adam Milliron
October 24, 2024

Peanut-Avocado Chaat Salad

Chaat is a style of street food known best for its symphony of crispy, tangy, sweet, and spicy elements that are both warming and cooling.

The base recipe for chaat typically consists of cooked items like samosas or unlikely ingredients like avocados or raw mangoes. These serve as a canvas for the myriad fresh toppings and condiments that are added, including tamarind, mint, and cilantro, spread over the crispy base.

This quick peanut chaat is so easy to make—it’s like a chaat chopped salad.

Serves 2 to 4

Image by Palak Patel

Ingredients

  • 2 cups salted roasted peanuts
  • ½ cup diced cherry tomatoes
  • 1 avocado, pitted, peeled, and diced
  • 1 small red onion, minced
  • 1 serrano chili, minced (remove seeds for less heat)
  • 1 teaspoon chaat masala
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, for garnish (optional)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, for garnish (optional)

Method

In a large bowl, mix the peanuts, tomatoes, avocado, onion, serrano chili, chaat masala, cumin, cilantro, and lime juice. Season with salt to taste and let sit for 10 minutes so the flavors meld.

If desired, garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint before serving.

Reprinted from Food Is Love by arrangement with Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2024, Palak Patel.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

