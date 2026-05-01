This Common Factor Is Linked to a 51% Higher Risk of Pelvic Floor Issues
You can do all the “right” things for your core and still feel caught off guard by your body. A laugh that turns into a leak. A workout that suddenly feels more complicated than it used to. For a lot of women, these moments get brushed off as something tied to aging or maybe a side effect of childbirth, something inevitable rather than something you can actually influence.
But the pelvic floor isn’t just a passive set of muscles that weaken over time. It’s active, responsive, and deeply connected to what’s happening in the rest of the body. And one of the biggest factors shaping how it functions may not be what you expect. It’s not just about weight. It’s about where that weight is carried.
How researchers looked at fat distribution & pelvic floor health
In this study, researchers wanted to go beyond the usual “higher weight equals higher risk” narrative and look more closely at body composition. Instead of relying on BMI alone, they used DXA scans to measure where fat is actually stored in the body.
They focused on different regions, including total body fat, fat around the hips and thighs, and visceral fat, which sits deeper in the abdomen around internal organs. This type of fat tends to behave differently from the fat you can pinch under the skin, both mechanically and metabolically.
From there, they compared these measurements with symptoms of stress urinary incontinence, aka the kind that shows up during things like coughing, jumping, or exercising. They also looked at how much those symptoms affected daily life, not just whether they existed.
The strongest link wasn’t weight, it was visceral fat
The clearest signal to come out of the data had less to do with overall body weight and more to do with fat stored deep in the abdomen.
Higher levels of visceral fat were linked to about a 51% increase in the likelihood of stress urinary incontinence. That’s a stronger association than what was seen with total body fat or other fat distribution patterns. It also tracked with more discomfort and a greater impact on day-to-day activities.
What’s happening here likely comes down to two overlapping factors. The first is pressure. Visceral fat sits inside the abdominal cavity, which means it can increase the load placed on the pelvic floor over time. Think of it less as a single moment of strain and more as a constant background force the muscles have to manage.
Additionally, visceral fat is metabolically active. It releases inflammatory signals that can affect muscle quality and function, including the muscles that support bladder control. So it’s not just about physical load. It’s also about how the tissue itself behaves.
What makes this especially relevant is that it wasn’t limited to one type of body. These patterns showed up across a range of sizes, which shifts the conversation. It’s not just about being “overweight” in the traditional sense. You can have a relatively normal BMI and still carry more visceral fat. Everything can look and even feel “fine,” but internally, that fat distribution may still be putting extra pressure on the pelvic floor and subtly affecting how those muscles function over time.
What this means for how you think about pelvic floor health
It’s easy to read something like this and assume the takeaway is just “lose weight.” But that misses the more useful point.
Pelvic floor health isn’t only about body size. It’s about muscle strength, coordination, and the environment those muscles are operating in. That’s why pelvic floor training remains one of the most effective and accessible tools. Strengthening those muscles directly can improve symptoms regardless of body composition.
At the same time, this study adds another layer. Supporting metabolic health and reducing excess visceral fat may help reduce the constant pressure and inflammation those muscles are dealing with in the background.
This means focusing on consistent movement, strength training, and cardiovascular exercise that support overall body composition over time. It also means not overlooking pelvic floor work just because it’s less visible than other forms of training.
The takeaway
If there’s one thing to take from this, it’s that pelvic floor symptoms aren’t as fixed or inevitable as they’re often made out to be. They’re influenced by a mix of factors, and some of those factors are more modifiable than we tend to think.
This shifts the conversation away from blame or embarrassment and toward awareness. It’s not just “this is happening because I’m getting older” or “this is just part of being a woman.” It’s looking at how different pieces fit together, from muscle strength to fat distribution to daily habits.
And once you understand what’s contributing, you have more ways to support your body in return.