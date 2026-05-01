This Common Factor Is Linked to a 51% Higher Risk of Pelvic Floor Issues

What makes this especially relevant is that it wasn’t limited to one type of body. These patterns showed up across a range of sizes, which shifts the conversation. It’s not just about being “overweight” in the traditional sense. You can have a relatively normal BMI and still carry more visceral fat. Everything can look and even feel “fine,” but internally, that fat distribution may still be putting extra pressure on the pelvic floor and subtly affecting how those muscles function over time.