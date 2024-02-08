My mom’s mom, Nonna Adriana, used to make us this dish all the time. She was a master of letting nothing go to waste and taught me just how tasty a piece of stale bread could be as a snack when drizzled with good olive oil and a pinch of salt—or when stuffed into eggplant with capers and olives, like I do here. As all those flavors meld together, they really do become more than the sum of their parts. This simple dish is not only supremely delicious the day it’s made, but it’s also really good cold.