This Hearty Salad Has An Immune-Boosting, Anxiety-Reducing Secret Ingredient 

With the holidays come more gatherings and, for some, more sickness and anxiety. A great way to enhance your immune system and your mood is to incorporate this unexpected ingredient into your diet. Lemongrass improves blood circulation, boosts the immune system and metabolism, and helps calm the nervous system.

When you think of lemongrass, you may think of lemongrass tea (which we love), but there are ways you can get this ingredient into your appetizer or main dish. Nina Olsson, art director of Buffé, Sweden's most-read monthly magazine, and author of Bowls of Goodness, is all about innovating with unusual ingredients in the kitchen. In her new book Feasts of Veg: Vibrant Vegetarian Recipes for Gatherings, Nina urges us to celebrate and come together with delicious easy-to-make vegetarian recipes for joyous times.

At mbg, we say that food is medicine, and in this case it really is. Nina's creative and healthy twist on a traditional salad will leave your nervous system feeling Zen and your stomach much happier.