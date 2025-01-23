This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber 

Slice the pears into quarters. Remove the core, then slice each quarter in half from top to tail. You should have 16 slices in total. Dice each slice into 3-4 chunks. Gently fold the pears through the salad, then follow with shavings of cheese, reserving a little for the end. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Place the salad on a platter and distribute the remaining walnuts and cheese over the top. Finish with the celery leaves and a drizzle of olive oil.