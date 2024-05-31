Skip to Content
Recipes

This Pear, Farro & Radicchio Salad Is Filling & Full Of Fiber 

May 31, 2024
How the Pear Shape Benefits Your Health
Image by Dose Juice / Unsplash
Pear and Farro Salad with Radicchio and Walnuts

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 3 leafy celery sticks
  • 300g (10½oz) pearled farro, spelt, or barley (seeNote)
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 head of radicchio
  • 50g (13oz) walnuts, lightly toasted and skinsremoved
  • 4 tablespoons Simple Vinaigrette
  • 2 ripe pears, such as Warren, Williams, or Comice
  • 5g (oz) firm sheep's milk cheese, such as Ossau-Iraty, or a young pecorino olive oil, for drizzling salt and pepper

Note

If you use unpearled grains, submerge them in plenty of salted water with the other aromatics and boil until they are tender and chewy. This may take 45 minutes-1 hour

Method

Rinse the celery under cool water, then chop the white ends off and reserve them for cooking with the farro. Pick the celery leaves and set aside as a garnish. Take the remaining celery sticks and finely dice them, then place into a bowl for later.

Place the farro, vinegar, bay leaf, and celery ends into a saucepan. Add a pinch of salt and 750ml (26fl oz) of water and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cover, then cook for about 20 minutes until the farro is tender and the liquid has been absorbed. Turn off the heat but keep covered, allowing the farro to steam.

Image by Sarah Johnson

While the farro is cooling, peel away the outer leaves of the radicchio, removing any that are damaged or tough. Continue to peel back the tender leaves, then wash, spin and gently dry on a clean tea towel. Coarsely chop the walnuts and set aside.

When the farro is cool enough to handle, remove the celery and bay leaf, then place the farro into a large bowl with the vinaigrette, celery and two-thirds of the walnuts. Slice the radicchio into thin strips, add it to the farro and toss to coat everything together.

Slice the pears into quarters. Remove the core, then slice each quarter in half from top to tail. You should have sixteen slices in total. Dice each slice into 3-4 chunks. Gently fold the pears through the salad, then follow with shavings of cheese, reserving a little for the end. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Place the salad on a platter and distribute the remaining walnuts and cheese over the top. Finish with the celery leaves and a drizzle of olive oil.

Variation

Swap the pears for apples, the walnuts for hazelnuts and the cheese for another hard variety like Cheddar, Parmesan or Beaufort.
Excerpted with permission from Fruitful: Sweet and Savoury Fruit Recipes Inspired by Farms, Orchards and Gardens by Sarah Johnson, Published May 28, 2024.

