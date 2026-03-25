This Hibiscus Honey Mustard Salmon Is Simple But Stunning
This recipe pays homage to my family’s Carolina roots with a mustard-based sauce that gets its sweetness from an herbal honey.
Hibiscus, known as sorrel in the Caribbean, is used in plant medicine for its diuretic and antimicrobial properties. The hibiscus honey takes 6 to 8 hours to prepare, so make it a day in advance. You will have about 3/4 cup left after making the salmon. Use the extra hibiscus honey to sweeten lemonade and iced tea. It will keep when stored in a cool, dark place.
If you’re crunched for time or can’t find hibiscus, the recipe works fine with plain old honey.
By Krystal Mack
Makes 4 Servings
Hibiscus Honey
Directions
For the honey, in a small pot, combine the hibiscus flowers and 1 cup water and simmer until the volume is reduced by more than half, about 1/4 cup. Use a strainer to strain out the hibiscus. Pour the hibiscus liquid into a small bowl and stir in the honey to combine. Stir continuously until the honey and hibiscus liquid are combined. Transfer to a covered storage container for up to 1 month in the refrigerator.
Salmon
- 2 pounds skinless salmon fillet
- 1/3 cup whole-grain mustard
- 1/4 cup hibiscus honey
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- Grated zest of 1/2 lime
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 or 2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced on the bias
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- For the salmon, preheat the oven to 425°F.
- In a bowl, whisk together the mustard, hibiscus honey, garlic, zest, juice, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Place the salmon on a parchment-lined sheet pan, and spread the honey mixture evenly over it.
- Roast until just flaky and still moist, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Sprinkle with scallions and cilantro, and serve.
Excerpted from the book FOR THE CULTURE: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food: Interviews, Inspiration, and Recipes by Klancy Miller. Copyright © 2023 by Klancy Miller. Photography © 2023 by Kelly Marshall. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.