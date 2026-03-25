For the honey, in a small pot, combine the hibiscus flowers and 1 cup water and simmer until the volume is reduced by more than half, about 1/4 cup. Use a strainer to strain out the hibiscus. Pour the hibiscus liquid into a small bowl and stir in the honey to combine. Stir continuously until the honey and hibiscus liquid are combined. Transfer to a covered storage container for up to 1 month in the refrigerator.