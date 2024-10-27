Advertisement
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Who knew a recipe this simple could be so delicious? Furikake is a mixture of dried fish, seaweed, sesame seeds, and spices popular in Japan. It adds a wonderful umami saltiness that perfectly complements the charred broccoli. Try it!
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Ingredients
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil
- ½ teaspoons sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- 1 tablespoon furikake
- Preheat the grill per the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Slice the broccoli lengthwise, into about five ½-inch “steaks.” Brush each slice with sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the broccoli on medium, indirect heat for 8–10 minutes, until well-defined char marks appear.
- Flip the broccoli over and cook for 8–10 minutes. Remove them from heat. Season the broccoli with furikake and serve as a side or entree.
Excerpted from the new book Garden to Table Cookbook: A Guide to Growing, Preserving, and Cooking What You Eat by Kayla Butts, published by Fox Chapel Publishing Company.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel