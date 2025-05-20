Close Banner
This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
By Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD
Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD is a small-scale farmer, full-time dietitian, and author of Garden to Table Cookbook.
May 20, 2025
Who knew a recipe this simple could be so delicious? Furikake is a mixture of dried fish, seaweed, sesame seeds, and spices popular in Japan. It adds a wonderful umami saltiness that perfectly complements the charred broccoli. Try it!
Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Ingredients
- 1 head of broccoli
- 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil
- ½ teaspoons sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- 1 tablespoon furikake
- Preheat the grill per the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Slice the broccoli lengthwise, into about five ½-inch “steaks.” Brush each slice with sesame oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Grill the broccoli on medium, indirect heat for 8–10 minutes, until well-defined char marks appear.
- Flip the broccoli over and cook for 8–10 minutes. Remove them from heat. Season the broccoli with furikake and serve as a side or entree.
Excerpted from the new book Garden to Table Cookbook: A Guide to Growing, Preserving, and Cooking What You Eat by Kayla Butts, published by Fox Chapel Publishing Company.
