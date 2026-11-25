This Fruit Extract May Smooth Wrinkles & Boost Skin Hydration
Wrinkles have a sneaky way of settling in on your complexion. You go from seeing a crease when you smile or frown to a line that stays put when your face is relaxed, seemingly overnight. Of course, topical ingredients like retinol, gentle exfoliants, moisturizer, and antioxidants all play a crucial role in reducing the appearance of fine lines. But what about the antioxidants you consume?
Some foods are naturally rich in antioxidants, and when you consume them, they can target wrinkles from the inside out. Blood oranges are one such fruit. Research shows that supplementing with blood orange extract improves skin hydration, optimizes antioxidant capacity, protects skin from photoaging, combats oxidative stress, and improves inflammatory balance.*
Let’s dive into how blood orange extract specifically impacts wrinkles.
Blood orange extract & wrinkle depth
Researchers of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigated whether taking red orange extract could help protect against UV damage and improve visible signs of skin aging.
The study included 110 Asian and Caucasian participants who took either 100 milligrams of a standardized red orange extract or a placebo daily for 56 days. Researchers evaluated several markers of skin health, including hydration, elasticity, antioxidant capacity, and wrinkle depth.
After eight weeks, participants taking the extract experienced a 6.9% reduction in the depth of their deepest wrinkle. The improvements were consistent across both Asian and Caucasian participants, with wrinkle depth decreasing by 7.5% and 6.2%, respectively.*
Dermatologists also observed improvements in wrinkle appearance in 40% of participants after 56 days. The placebo group, meanwhile, did not experience statistically significant improvements in wrinkle depth.*
Other skin benefits of blood orange extract
Wrinkle depth wasn't the only skin health marker that improved during the study. Participants taking red orange extract also experienced:
- Better skin hydration: The extract increased skin moisturization, which can help minimize the appearance of fine lines associated with dryness.*
- Improved elasticity: Participants experienced improvements in skin elasticity, an important factor in maintaining a firm, supple complexion.*
- Less water loss: The supplement reduced transepidermal water loss, a measure of how much water escapes through the skin.*
- More skin radiance: Researchers observed improvements in skin radiance and a reduction in the intensity of melanin staining within dark spots.*
- Greater antioxidant capacity: Participants experienced increased antioxidant activity and reduced UVA-induced lipid peroxidation, a type of oxidative damage to skin lipids.*
Why does blood orange extract benefit the skin?
So, what's behind these results? Blood oranges are rich in several antioxidant compounds1, including anthocyanins (the pigments responsible for their deep red color), flavanones, hydroxycinnamic acids, and vitamin C.
These compounds help neutralize free radicals and manage oxidative stress. UV exposure and other environmental stressors generate free radicals that can damage skin cells, contribute to collagen breakdown, and accelerate the appearance of wrinkles.*
Vitamin C also plays an important role in collagen synthesis, while anthocyanins and other polyphenols have demonstrated antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. By helping manage oxidative stress and maintain a healthier skin environment, these compounds may help protect against some of the processes that contribute to premature skin aging.*
How to take blood orange extract
In the clinical trial, participants took 100 milligrams of standardized extract daily (called Red Orange Complex™). While this ingredient is effective, it’s not common in a lot of skin health supplements, or it falls short of that clinically studied dose.
best skin+ is one supplement that does contain the full 100 milligram dose of Red Orange Complex™ in addition to Ceromosides™ and AstaReal® to further support skin hydration, elasticity, and overall smoothness.*
The takeaway
Skin aging is influenced by more than what you put on your face. Getting enough dietary antioxidants may help protect your skin from oxidative stress and maintain hydration and elasticity as you age. Blood orange extract is one promising option, especially if you're looking to complement your topical skin care routine.*