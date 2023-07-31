The clue is in the name really. Salad potatoes. They are firm and waxy and withstand all that tossing around in sauce. There is nothing wrong with a smashed potato salad of course, but for this particular dish, you want your potatoes to keep their integrity. So, with the dumbing down of supermarket shopping (what in God’s name is an “easy peeler,” for example? What on earth happened to calling a clementine a clementine, and a mandarin a mandarin?) you will probably be able to waltz in and buy a generic “salad potato,” but given the luxury of variety and choice, I would always opt for fingerling potatoes, which remain delightfully creamy and have a ton of flavor in their own right.

Excerpted from Veganistan by Sally Butcher. Copyright © 2023 by Sally Butcher. Used by permission of Interlink Publishing Group.