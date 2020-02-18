9 Things I'd Tell Anyone Who Is Terrified Of Turning 30

I always thought that the older I got, the more I would know. It seemed like people older than me always knew what to do. But as I became that older person, I slowly began to realize that we're all winging it and doing the best we can with what we know. We're in an eternal evolution with no endgame, and there's no credential to earn that declares you a "master of life."

Although it may seem disconcerting at first, it's a lot more fun to realize you'll always be growing, making mistakes, learning, and moving forward.

Even with your imperfections and flaws, you were always perfect and you always will be.