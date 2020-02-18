9 Things I'd Tell Anyone Who Is Terrified Of Turning 30

What you thought were guarantees in your 20s may not materialize the way you had hoped in your 30s. You may be single, divorced, or in a vocation you had never planned on. But you'll realize that life never really gets "done" and your ideas on how you think it "should have been" become less important. The more I've allowed life to sculpt me, the more satisfaction I've found with who I am and what I'm really meant to do in the world.