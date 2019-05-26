13 Small Shifts That Will Boost Your Happiness, STAT

Did you ever hear the story about the priest who gave the same sermon every Sunday for a year? One of the parishioners finally asked the priest why he kept repeating his talk over and over again, to which the good pastor replied, "I'll write a new sermon once you all start listening and living out the old sermon." Well, the Golden Rule is centuries and centuries old, and yet we still have problems living it out. Treat others the way you want to be treated. It's that simple.

Do you like being lied to? Probably not. Then don't lie to other people. Do you like to be thanked when you do something for someone else? Then make sure you thank anyone who helps you throughout the day. Hate it when someone won't let you merge on the highway? Then don't cut off others or be inconsiderate when you drive. And for Pete's sake, be honest. As TV's Judge Judy says, "Don't pee on my leg and tell me it's raining."