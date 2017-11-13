We’ve been sold a bill of goods, namely that periods are something that we're stuck suffering through. Menstrual pain is generally due to the overproduction of inflammatory chemicals called prostaglandins, which cause your uterus to get all up in a bunch with spasms and pain. Sadly, we’re pretty much all living in a sea of inflammatory triggers. One of the biggest sources is EDCs (endocrine-disrupting chemicals) and processed foods; added sugars, poor-quality oils, artificial ingredients, artificial sweeteners (and much more) also cause excess inflammation. Not getting enough of the nutrients your body needs to support detoxification and elimination, fatigue, and stress can also contribute to inflammation and the painful periods many of us have been experiencing for years.

But periods don’t have to be painful; in fact, they can actually be totally pain-free. I’m not saying you’re going to enjoy your period, but it can become a normal part of your life that doesn’t leave you curled up with a bottle of Midol, a heating pad, and the TV remote; you can live entirely sans ibuprofen and other pain meds that run the risk of wrecking your gut. Here's how: