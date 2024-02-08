Skip to Content
These Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Breeze

Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen
February 08, 2024
Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen
Robert Downey Jr. is a three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner. Thomas Kostigen is an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author and journalist.
Banana bread muffins
Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy
February 08, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ingredients

Serves 12 | Prep Time: 10 Minutes | Cooking Time: 25 Minutes

Recipe courtesy of Vegetarian Society

  • 1 C. whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 C. plus 2 tbsp. old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2/3 C. almond milk (or plant milk of choice)
  • 4 flax eggs ((1 flax egg = 1 tbsp. ground linseed/flaxseed, ground and mixed with 1 tbsp. water. Set aside for 10 minutes to thicken before use.)
  • 2 tsp. cider vinegar
  • 1/3 C. maple syrup or agave
  • 3/4 C. melted coconut oil
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 3 small ripe bananas, mashed

Protein Check

One muffin has about 3 grams of protein. We'd recommend pairing it with a protein source like greek yogurt, eggs, nut butter or cottage cheese.

Fiber Check

One muffin contains an estimated 2.6 grams of fiber. The National Academies recommend 25-28 grams of fiber per day for women (more when pregnant or breastfeeding) and 38 grams per day for men.

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-hole muffin pan with baking cups.
  2. In a large bowl, mix the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
  3. In a slightly smaller bowl, mix together the plant milk, flax eggs, vinegar, syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined and there are very few flax egg lumps.
  4. Add the milk mixture to the flour bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined. Add in the mashed banana and chocolate chips. Mix again.
  5. Divide the mixture among the 12 baking cups.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes. Gently insert a knife to check if they are cooked. If the knife comes out clean of batter, they are done. You may see a little melted chocolate on the knife—this is fine. Check for uncooked batter.
  7. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

From the book COOL FOOD: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time by Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen, published by Blackstone Publishing. Excerpted by permission.

