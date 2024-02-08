Close Banner
These Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Breeze
Actor & Journalist
By Robert Downey Jr. & Thomas Kostigen
Actor & Journalist
Robert Downey Jr. is a three-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner. Thomas Kostigen is an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author and journalist.
Image by Daniel Kim Photography / Stocksy
February 08, 2024
Ingredients
Recipe courtesy of Vegetarian Society
- 1 C. whole wheat flour
- 1/2 C. plus 2 tbsp. old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2/3 C. almond milk (or plant milk of choice)
- 4 flax eggs ((1 flax egg = 1 tbsp. ground linseed/flaxseed, ground and mixed with 1 tbsp. water. Set aside for 10 minutes to thicken before use.)
- 2 tsp. cider vinegar
- 1/3 C. maple syrup or agave
- 3/4 C. melted coconut oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 3 small ripe bananas, mashed
Protein Check
One muffin has about 3 grams of protein. We'd recommend pairing it with a protein source like greek yogurt, eggs, nut butter or cottage cheese.
Fiber Check
One muffin contains an estimated 2.6 grams of fiber. The National Academies recommend 25-28 grams of fiber per day for women (more when pregnant or breastfeeding) and 38 grams per day for men.
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-hole muffin pan with baking cups.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a slightly smaller bowl, mix together the plant milk, flax eggs, vinegar, syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined and there are very few flax egg lumps.
- Add the milk mixture to the flour bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined. Add in the mashed banana and chocolate chips. Mix again.
- Divide the mixture among the 12 baking cups.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes. Gently insert a knife to check if they are cooked. If the knife comes out clean of batter, they are done. You may see a little melted chocolate on the knife—this is fine. Check for uncooked batter.
- Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
From the book COOL FOOD: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time by Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen, published by Blackstone Publishing. Excerpted by permission.
