Free + Native's Lacy Phillips On The Routine That Makes Her Skin Glow

Lacy Phillips is the creator of Free + Native, a gorgeous guide to holistic living. She's also the epitome of natural beauty. We were curious to learn more about the rituals she swears by to live with intention and grace.

As an herbalist and manifestation guide, beauty has always been an inside job for me. It’s in one’s most natural and authentic states that I find women (and men) beyond stunning. The large Turkish nose, the indented gap in the teeth, the untouched hair after one has been swimming in the ocean all day.

However, healthiness is also a radiant form of beauty, one that is so subliminal we can hardly put our finger on it: the glowing skin, bright aura, and unexplainable happiness and confidence one has when they are in harmony. That kind of beauty wears well on everyone. And most of that is an inside job, which is why I'm sharing my daily beauty rituals, inside and out.