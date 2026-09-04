We Asked Our Staff: These Are The 9 Best Products To Keep You Efficient & Organized This Fall
After a summer filled with late nights, long weekends, and travel, September is a time to get back into routine. Most back-to-school marketing is focused on the kiddos, but we adults could use a little help getting back into the groove of things, too.
In the spirit of dialing in for the new season, we asked our editors to share the items that help keep them organized on day-to-day basis. Whether you're looking for a way to reduce your screen time, or you're hunting for a new favorite planner and pen, we've got you covered.
For the meal-prepping mom
"I love the Ello Duraglass Meal Prep Containers for getting ahead on lunches. I’ll chop up a batch of fruits and veggies to use in my daughter’s lunch and snack, and when I go to pack it in the busy morning hours I’m so appreciative I have them ready to grab. They’re also great for storing leftovers, stack easily in the fridge so I can find what I’m looking for, and the colors are just plain fun." — Ailsa Cowell, health editor
If you can't stop checking your socials
"You may have seen the Brick on social media and been skeptical, which I can completely relate to. But after having the product for 6 months, I can confidently say it has changed my life for the better. The ability to block social media and shopping apps, while still having text messages to keep me within reach, has been a complete game-changer. It allows for the perfect, customizable level of phone use.
I’ve heard many people critique the technology by saying we shouldn’t need a device to teach us the self-control to stay off our phones. My response: how has that worked out for most of us? My only complaint is that I wish I had it sooner!" —Sela Breen, assistant health editor
A paper planner worth writing about
"I have a few systems of organization, both professionally and personally. Yes, a lot of that planning happens digitally. I live in 2026, after all. But nothing beats the satisfaction of crossing out tasks in pen. So I have continued, and will likely always continue, to use a paper planner. I mostly use it for personal and housekeeping purposes—track chores, what’s for dinner, when bills are due—and it is the calm in my day-to-day chaos.
A few years ago, I picked up the gry mattr Agenda from a local art store. I have purchased it every year since. It is—in my opinion, as someone who has used paper planners her entire adult life—the perfect planner. It’s large enough to keep track of everything. It’s organized by week. Every day of the week is allotted the same space, without short changing Saturday and Sunday. The left side is grid paper for aesthetically pleasing note taking and tracking. And there’s tons of extra pages at the end. The brand’s assortment of stationery—from to-do lists to sketchbooks—is also exceptional." — Alexandra Engler, senior director of beauty and lifestyle editorial
An editor's favorite pens
"After hearing Alexandra sing the praises of her paper planner, I started using an old-fashioned notebook for my to-do list. But what makes it really sing is a pen you love to use. I have long been a fan of the Muji Gel Ink Ballpoint Cap Pen in 0.38 size. The size is essential here. The razor-sharp tip makes writing super satisfying, meaning I actually want to write things down and check things off." — Hannah Margaret Allen, executive editor
An immune-boosting multivitamin
"mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+ has been part of my daily routine for over a year now, and I give it a lot of credit for the healthy start I had to last year’s school year. My daughter went to a new school, with lots of new germs, and despite a few illnesses coming through my home I stayed resilient. I’m making sure to stay on top of it this year, too." – Cowell
For the distractable, remote worker
"As someone who primarily works from home, I do my best to venture out into the world to get a change of scenery. I like a little bit of background noise when I do my work, but many of my favorite spots have cafes and coffee shops with music blasting and people chattering in the background.
As a writer, I need to be able to lock in on what I am reading and writing, so I always have my AirPods so I can turn on that noise-cancelling feature and dim the background noise. I also keep a pair of classic wired earbuds on me, for when the battery in my Bluetooth AirPods inevitably gives out on me mid-work session." — Breen
A book to get your creative juices flowing
"I’m a firm believer that everyone, regardless of their day job or aspirations, would benefit from doing The Artist’s Way once in their life. I’ve done it once and plan to start my second round this fall, as part of getting into my back-to-school headspace.
I’ll give you the caveats that I give to my friends when I recommend the book IRL: that there are parts of the book that feel dated or even a bit out of touch. It was written before social media and A.I. It doesn’t speak to the realities of living paycheck to paycheck. And as a young mother, I can attest it doesn’t take into account how hard it is to make time for yourself—even if you know you should.
That being said, it is a book that creates good habits (morning pages!), helps you get over mental blocks about your capabilities, and helps reframe internal criticisms. All of which can make you more productive in the long run." — Engler
If you're looking for a brain boost
"mindbodygreen's creatine brain+ gives me the mental energy I need to finish my day strong. Each stickpack provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate along with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline. Creatine not only supplies energy to your muscles, but it also helps fuel the brain. And citicoline is a well-researched ingredient for improving attention span and mental clarity.*
I've been adding the unflavored option to my lunchtime iced tea and it's helped lift the brain fog that used to settle in right around 3 p.m. If you also start feeling mentally sluggish midday, give this pick-me-up a try!" — Molly Knudsen, RDN, supplements editor
If your neck is always hurting
"As someone who struggles with posture, back-to-school season always meant a return of my neck pain. I was always given desk accessories to prop up my work when I was in elementary school, and still use those strategies today!
I like to move around when I work, so a traditional monitor doesn't work for me. Instead, I bring this wireless Bluetooth keyboard with me and prop my laptop up on a stand or with some books to lift my neck. It allows me to make my own makeshift office set-up wherever I go, whether that be a trip, friend's apartment, or coffee shop (beware, you might get some weird looks—but your body will thank you!)" — Breen