A few years ago, I picked up the gry mattr Agenda from a local art store. I have purchased it every year since. It is—in my opinion, as someone who has used paper planners her entire adult life—the perfect planner. It’s large enough to keep track of everything. It’s organized by week. Every day of the week is allotted the same space, without short changing Saturday and Sunday. The left side is grid paper for aesthetically pleasing note taking and tracking. And there’s tons of extra pages at the end. The brand’s assortment of stationery—from to-do lists to sketchbooks—is also exceptional." — Alexandra Engler, senior director of beauty and lifestyle editorial