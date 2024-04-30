Skip to Content
Sex

The Vibrator Helping Women Over 50 Achieve Pleasure Faster Than Ever

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
April 30, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
tabu pearl review
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It’s normal and common for women to experience a lower libido and less frequent orgasms1 as they age—but that doesn’t make pleasure any less important. Shown to promote better sleep2, reduce cortisol levels3, and increase your body's estrogen levels4, orgasms are extremely beneficial to your well-being. 

Instead of closing the door on these mood-, skin-, and health-boosting benefits, why not try the Pearl? See for yourself why women over 50 are raving that this petite device helps them orgasm faster than ever.

Tabu Pearl

$95

What’s great about the Pearl

Like every product from Tabu, the Pearl was designed in partnership with clinicians, therapists, and women. 

The Pearl's design was focused on addressing issues like dryness and low libido, while also promoting tissue health and pleasure—and that’s exactly what reviewers swear this vulva stimulator does.

Here’s why women of all ages love the Pearl:

The design

While other vibrators are large, bulky, and—as one reviewer puts it—“clearly designed by men,” the Pearl is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. It’s also made from 100% medical-grade silicone, which feels soft and luxurious against your skin.

One woman over 65 says it’s “just the right size and shape,” and multiple women over 70 say the shape is easy to hold. 

We agree: The discreet Pearl certainly doesn’t fit the stereotypical look of a vibrator. The minimalist curved design and 5-ounce weight make it easy to hold, operate, and even travel with.

It's powerful and customizable

Despite its petite size, the Pearl is powerful. It has four vibration patterns to choose from, with the option to customize intensity within each pattern. 

Reviewers say the vibration is perfect and the settings are just right.

It makes pleasure more achievable

Women of all ages rave that the Pearl helps them reach climax faster than ever. Many attribute this to the perfectly-located customization settings, which reviewers say are simple to figure out and incredibly easy to adjust (even when the device is in use).  

A 75-year-old woman who had never used a vibrator before says she’s amazed by how well this one works—but women of all ages love this product. Another reviewer in her thirties adds that the Pearl is quickly becoming part of her nightly routine.

It's easy to use

The Pearl comes with clear instructions for external use, and the minimal amount of buttons make it simple to operate. 

The device gets bonus points for being incredibly quiet. Instead of noisy vibrations interrupting your intimate time, there’s a subtle hum to match the gentle vibration.

Pro tip: Use the Pearl with the brand's organic lubricant for what reviewers call "the perfect match."

It enhances your well-being

Per one 69-year-old reviewer, the Pearl is “a gentle introduction to self-care and me time.” Sexual pleasure is beneficial to your overall health—and the Pearl is an excellent way to improve this important area of your life.

Other women call this device “a must for pelvic floor health,” and say they have it to thank for “increased blood flow resulting in more moisture and healthier tissue.”

Tabu Pearl

$95

The takeaway

Might this tiny device be the jewel in the Tabu crown? We love the brand’s Golden Hour Kit and Prim Pillow, but the Pearl is clearly a small-but-mighty force to be reckoned with.

Whether you use it alone or with a partner, reviewers swear the Pearl will bring renewed pleasure to your sex life—and the rest of your life as well.

Words To Comfort Someone Who Lost A Loved One (And What Not To Say)
Friendships

Words To Comfort Someone Who Lost A Loved One (And What Not To Say)

Julia Guerra

This Sleek Toy Brings Intense Orgasms Every Time (Trust Me, I've Tried It)
Sex

This Sleek Toy Brings Intense Orgasms Every Time (Trust Me, I've Tried It)

Carleigh Ferrante

Spring Is Here: Great Ways For The Whole Family To Get Outdoors
Parenting

Spring Is Here: Great Ways For The Whole Family To Get Outdoors

Sharon Brandwein

Research Shows These 6 Habits Increase Your Chances Of Divorce
Love

Research Shows These 6 Habits Increase Your Chances Of Divorce

Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings You To Orgasm Every Time (& It's 15% Off)
Sex

1,000+ People Say This Vibrator Brings You To Orgasm Every Time (& It's 15% Off)

Carleigh Ferrante

5 Dating Apps To Help Introverts Find A Connection
Love

5 Dating Apps To Help Introverts Find A Connection

Gaby Messino

Words To Comfort Someone Who Lost A Loved One (And What Not To Say)
Friendships

Words To Comfort Someone Who Lost A Loved One (And What Not To Say)

Julia Guerra

