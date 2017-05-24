The 5 Staples You Need In Your Wardrobe This Summer

It's been a long winter, but here at mbg we're finally peeling off our cozy leggings and stepping out of our stuffy boots in favor of breezy, lighter wardrobe picks that keep us cool, heighten our performance, and bring some vitality and zest to our workout classes.

So as you pack away your winter wardrobe and warm spring pieces (see you in the fall, bomber jackets), you're probably wondering what athleisure picks you should invest in this summer. From performance-perfect shorts to the best sweatshirts for long beach bonfire nights, here are the staples you need to know about.