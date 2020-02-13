The researchers suggest that this potential for manipulation of state of mind can be beneficial. By becoming aware of the factors involved in determining our state of mind we can influence our response and performance to maximize our desired outcome.

Essentially, state of mind in place of personality implies that we can all successfully switch between different styles of tasks. While we have previously linked certain personalities to different career fields, the concept of state of mind presented by researchers in this paper, when manipulated, can be used to adapt between creative and more analytical tasks depending on what is at hand.

"We are dynamic and versatile organisms, adapted to fit multiple scenarios and numerous situations,” said Moshe Bar, Ph.D., “Unlike what intuition might have us believe, our mind is not fixed, and our operation is not consistent.”

This new perspective on our mind offers the potential to change the way we think about ourselves and others, and how we think about job roles and other rigid structures based on personality. Taking advantage of this breakthrough requires that we change our mindset for thinking about our minds.

We know all about the power of mindset in helping with encouraging better eating habits or to help us achieve goals, so we're all about this new idea that state of mind can be a more broad system change for our minds.