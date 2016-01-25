10 Songs To Help You Find & Fulfill Your Calling

Waking up to your calling can be unsettling, so why not create a playlist of songs that will lift you up along the way? In my book The Anatomy of a Calling, I use Joseph Campbell’s “hero’s journey” as a road map for those who are in the process of finding and fulfilling their calling.

Your hero’s journey will likely drag you through pits of despair, forge you through fits of frustration, lift you to peaks of triumph, and burst you into ecstasy. These songs will help you navigate the whole shebang.