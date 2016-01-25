10 Songs To Help You Find & Fulfill Your Calling

You have to at least listen to the part of this song where Snatam Kaur, sounding like an angel from the heavens, recaps St. Francis’s prayer. “Lord, make me an instrument of Thy peace/Where there is hatred, let me sow love/Where there is injury, pardon/Where there is doubt, faith/Where there is despair, hope/Where there is darkness, light/Where there is sadness, joy/O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console/To be understood, as to understand/To be loved, as to love/For it is in giving that we receive/It is in pardoning that we are pardoned/And it is in dying that we are born into Eternal Life.” Oh my … I think I’ve died and gone to heaven.