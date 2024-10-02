Skip to Content
Beauty

My Skin Care Nonnegotiable Is On Its Biggest Sale Yet & You Don't Want To Miss It

October 02, 2024
October 02, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I've been using Solawave's 4-in-1 Red Light Wand longer than any other facial device, and I'll rave about it to anyone who will listen. Seriously, the results are so good that even my dermatologist questioned what changed in my skincare routine.

That's why I'm ready to shout the brand's current sale from the rooftops. Right now, you can save 35% off sitewide with code FALL35—which makes my favorite red light wand a whopping $50 off.

Allow me to tell you why I swear by this product for plumper, brighter skin. But don't waffle over your purchase too long; the sale ends this weekend, and stock is already dwindling.

Why I can't stop talking about Solawave

My Solawave love story first began when my friend and I decided to test the wand leading up to her wedding. Because what better time to see if this sleek device could actually reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and blemishes?

At the time, I couldn't scroll through social media without being served a testimonial for Solawave's 4-in-1 Red Light Wand, but the skeptic in me questioned these reviewers' potentially filtered glow. 

Turns out, the wand was worth the hype. After seeing results from day one (read: less puffiness and a smoother, more sculpted face), I quickly integrated the device into my routine, where it's remained ever since. I find it incredibly difficult to stick to skin care routines, but the visible results kept me coming back to the Solawave

By spending just five minutes per day with the wand, my skin has continued to improve with time. Since then, I've noticed less redness (my biggest skin concern), a more even tone, and fewer fine lines around my mouth and eyes.

What's more, countless friends have commented on how "glowy" my skin looks.

Pro tip: Don't skip your neck! It's where I've seen the most significant change in smoothness since incorporating the Solawave into my beauty routine—and the brand just launched a red light mask designed specifically to renew the skin on your neck and chest.

The best part? I've cut back majorly on professional facials, and I'm saving a ton of money. When I did see my facialist a few months after purchasing the Solawave, she even commented on my skin's improvements and questioned what I was doing differently.

The takeaway

Despite my initial skepticism, the Solawave has proven itself tenfold. My previously mentioned friend and I still use our devices regularly, raving to each other about our smoother, glowier skin. My only regret is not waiting for a sale this good.

Word of warning: I missed the brand's last major sale, and I've waited months for it to come back. So act now if you want to score 35% off a Solawave red light wand with code FALL35.

