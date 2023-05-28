It’s no surprise we’ve included the Solawave wand in our roundups of the best red light therapy devices and the best microcurrent facial devices. I waffled over the purchase for weeks, and I was thrilled to see results from the Solawave after just one use.

I think a huge factor in the noticeable difference in my skin came from red light therapy, or when the skin is exposed to red and near-infrared light at certain wavelengths. It’s been used to stimulate collagen, improve fine lines and wrinkles, and promote the healing of scars and wounds. While research is still ongoing about the benefits of red light therapy for skin, one study found that using red light technology twice a week resulted in improved skin tone1 , skin smoothness, and increased collagen density.

There’s less research around microcurrent technology, but experts often use this therapy for muscle toning, collagen and elastin production, increased product absorption, and to reduce the visibility of wrinkles.

Master esthetician Sarah Akram previously told mindbodygreen, "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved just after one [LED light therapy] session. But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time.”

My skin has been prone to redness for years, and the Solawave has been a lifesaver in this department. I love to see the visible difference in puffiness when I use the wand on one side of my face versus the other. These results can be seen immediately—but Akram was right: The long term impact is even better. My skin has a glow that it didn't have pre-Solawave. And I swear my cheekbones are more lifted!