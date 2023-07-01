My Skin Care Non-Negotiable Is On It's Biggest Sale Yet & You Don't Want To Miss It
You know those desert-island skin care products you'd repurchase in a heartbeat? The OG Solawave wand is it for me. Seriously, I’d save this 4-in-1 red light device from a burning building. The celeb-favorite skin care tool is worth every penny full price, but who doesn’t love a markdown? The current Solawave sale is unbeatable, with 40% the original wand and sitewide savings on all products.
Before I tell you everything I love about the Solawave, here's what you need to know about the sale. The brand is offering $69 off the original Solawave along with tiered discounts across the rest of its products. You can save $20 off orders of $100+, $50 off orders over $175+, and $100 off orders over $300+. The only catch? You only have until July 5 to score a Solwave product for less.
What is the Solawave?
The brands original tool, the 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand, is a handheld device with four non-invasive technologies. Basically, the wand brings the benefits of a professional-grade facial to your home in less than five minutes.
These Solawave features include:
Red light therapy: 660nm red light waves, are meant to rejuvenate your skin and promote a more radiant glow, while reducing wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and dark spots. Science backs the benefits of red light. One study found that patients receiving red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
Microcurrent therapy: The Solawave wand has low-level microcurrents to stimulate and smooth your skin and reduce signs of aging. Microcurrent therapy is often used in professional facials to strengthen the muscles in your face, which helps with toning. Not only is this device much more affordable than most microcurrent tools, it’s one of our favorite options on the market today.
Facial Massage: Not only does the light massage feel great on your face, it also helps promote lymphatic drainage and decrease puffiness. According to a 2018 study, regular facial massage increases blood flow to the face2 and delivers nutrients and oxygen to skin cells. This helps reduce fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even your skin tone.
Therapeutic Warmth: The Solawave uses warming technology to help your skin absorb products more effectively.
For best results, the wand should be used three to five times per week for five minutes per use. On cleansed, hydrated skin, simply glide the wand in an upward and outward motion across your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, neck, and jaw line.
How is the new Solawave device different?
Solawave recently released a new device, the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, with all the benefits and features of the original Solawave—plus some improvements. Here's what's been updated:
- The OG Solawave was activated by touch, but the new wand has an on/off button, which conserves battery and makes it easier to control
- The Radiant Renewal Wand comes with a travel case for easier transport
- The brand added two additional LED lights (7 in the new wand vs. 5 in the original)
- The new wand uses Galvanic current (vs. microcurrent)
- The new wand has 180-degree head rotation, whereas the original only rotated 90 degrees
I'm still ecstatic with my OG Solawave, but these upgrades are definitely appreciated—and the Radiant Renewal Wand is, of course, part of the sitewide sale.
Why I tried the Solawave
I’ve tested enough products to be cautious about big claims, especially when it comes to skin care devices. I was initially doubtful about the Solawave’s ability to smooth fine lines, reduce redness and puffiness, tone the skin, and promote a glowy complexion. I knew the benefits of red light therapy for your skin, but how could one tiny wand do all that?
That said, I’m a sucker for before and after photos—and my TikTok feed was inundated with endorsements for the Solawave wand.
What I love about the Solawave
I kid you not: I saw results the very first time I tried the
Solawave wand. My skin was more lifted and toned, and halfway through I could tell one side of my face was significantly less puffy.
Over the first few weeks of work, I noticed less redness (my biggest skin concern), a more even tone, and fewer fine lines around my mouth and eyes. I find it incredibly difficult to stick to skin care routines, but the visible results kept me coming back to the Solawave. The sleek wand found a permanent spot on my bedside table and I actually look forward to the five minutes I spend with it.
Pro tip: Don't skip your neck! It's where I've seen the most significant change in smoothness since incorporating the Solawave into my beauty routine.
Months later, I'm still using my Solawave at least four times each week. My under-eyes are brighter, my face is sculpted, and friends have commented on how "glowy" my skin looks.
The best part? I've cut back majorly on professional facials and I'm saving a ton of money. When I did see my facialist a few months after purchasing the Solawave, even she commented on my skin's improvements and questioned what I was doing differently.
The takeaway
I've purchased a lot of products that didn't live up to their claims—but the Solawave wand is not one of them. This device has replaced half my beauty routine, leaving me glowier than ever. It's also saved me a ton of money on professional treatments, which is a huge win for a skin-care-obsessed gal like myself. With it's current markdown, the original Solawave wand is only $89—and I'm betting you'll get your money's worth in just one use. This is one 4th of July sale you won't regret shopping.
