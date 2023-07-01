The brands original tool, the 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand, is a handheld device with four non-invasive technologies. Basically, the wand brings the benefits of a professional-grade facial to your home in less than five minutes.

These Solawave features include:

Red light therapy: 660nm red light waves, are meant to rejuvenate your skin and promote a more radiant glow, while reducing wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes, and dark spots. Science backs the benefits of red light. One study found that patients receiving red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion1 , skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).

Microcurrent therapy: The Solawave wand has low-level microcurrents to stimulate and smooth your skin and reduce signs of aging. Microcurrent therapy is often used in professional facials to strengthen the muscles in your face, which helps with toning. Not only is this device much more affordable than most microcurrent tools, it’s one of our favorite options on the market today.

Facial Massage: Not only does the light massage feel great on your face, it also helps promote lymphatic drainage and decrease puffiness. According to a 2018 study, regular facial massage increases blood flow to the face2 and delivers nutrients and oxygen to skin cells. This helps reduce fine lines, promote collagen synthesis, and even your skin tone.

Therapeutic Warmth: The Solawave uses warming technology to help your skin absorb products more effectively.

For best results, the wand should be used three to five times per week for five minutes per use. On cleansed, hydrated skin, simply glide the wand in an upward and outward motion across your forehead, cheeks, under eyes, neck, and jaw line.