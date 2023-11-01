Don't Miss This Rare BOGO Sale On My Favorite Tool For Plumper, Firmer Skin
I’ve been using Solawave’s 4-in1 Skincare Wand longer than any other facial device, and I’ll rave about it to anyone who will listen. Seriously: The results are so good, even my dermatologist questioned what changed in my skin care routine.
That’s why I’m ready to shout the brand’s current sale from the rooftops. The entire Solawave site is currently buy one get one free (yup, every. Single. Item.)—and I’m so nervous about a sellout that I already placed my order.
If you know me, you’re probably getting one of these wands for Christmas. Allow me to tell you why.
Why I'm obsessed with the Solawave
My Solawave love story first began when my friend and I decided to test the wand leading up to her wedding. Because what better time to see if this sleek device could actually reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and blemishes?
At the time, I couldn’t scroll through social media without being served a testimonial for Solawave’s Solawave’s 4-in1 Skincare Wand, but the skeptic in me questioned these reviewers’ potentially filtered glow.
Turns out, the wand was worth the hype. After seeing results from day one (read: less redness and a smoother, more sculpted face), I quickly integrated the device into my routine, where it’s remained ever since.
The best part? By spending just five minutes per day with the wand, my skin has continued to improve with time—and so has the Solawave itself! The brand now has an updated version, the Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, which I recently got my hands on.
The new wand takes the already stellar tool to the next level, adding an on/off button, a travel, and two additional LED lights. Plus, the new want uses Galvanic current (vs. microcurrent) and has 180-degree head rotation, whereas the original only rotated 90 degrees.
These may sound like small changes, but I’m already loving the upgrade. The on/off button conserves battery and makes the device easier to operate—and the nomad in me loves the travel case, since I truly do bring my Solawave with me everywhere, and until now it was free-floating in my makeup bag.
And before you ask, yes, the new wand is indeed included in the sale. As are the brand’s red light mask (tested and loved by yours truly!) and the entire skin care line.
Word of warning: Last November I missed the BOGO sale and I’ve waited an entire year for it to come back. So act now if you want to grab two Solawave devices for the price of one.
The takeaway
Despite my initial skepticism, the Solawave has proven itself tenfold. My previously mentioned friend and I still use our devices regularly, raving to each other about our smoother, glowier skin. And yet I still regret that we didn’t get our devices on the BOGO offer. There’s a silver lining, though, because this year I’ll absolutely be stocking up for holiday gifts.
PSA: Last year's BOGO sale sold out in 72 hours, so shop this one while you can!
